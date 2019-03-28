IPL 2019: Alzarri Joseph replaces Adam Milne for Mumbai Indians

"Mumbai Indians have picked Alzarri Joseph as a replacement for the injured fast bowler Adam Milne for the IPL 2019," the IPL said in a statement.

"Joseph has featured in nine Tests and 16 ODIs for the West Indies so far," it added. Joseph, a right-arm pacer, has picked up 25 Test wickets and 24 ODI wickets for his country.

Joseph's inclusion further boosts Mumbai's bowling attack after the return of Sri Lankan veteran pacer Lasith Malinga. Mumbai lost their opening game against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Lasith Malinga, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Alzarri Joseph, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Salam, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Barinder Sran, Aditya Tare, Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper).