IPL 2019: Amit Mishra becomes first Indian bowler to pick up 150 IPL wickets

The Delhi Capitals' leg-spinner is now the second bowler in the cash-rich T20 league to touch this milestone after Sri Lankan pace great Lasith Malinga.

IPL 2019 Special Site | Points Table

Mishra entered the elite club playing against three-time champions Mumbai Indians at his IPL franchise's home ground i.e. Feroz Shah Kotla.

The veteran leggie dismissed Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma with a brilliant leg-break delivery to reach the milestone. Rohit was clean bowled by a beauty for 30 from Mishra in the seventh over of the innings.

1

45910

Mishra needed just one wicket to reach the milestone before the start of the game and he didn't have to wait for too long as he got the first breakthrough for his team and broke the opening partnership for 57.

Rohit and Quinton de Kock (35) gave the visitors a brilliant start in the powerplay but their partnership didn't last long, courtesy Mishra.

Leading wicket-takers in IPL:

Lasith Malinga (SL) 161 wickets in 114 matches

Amit Mishra (IND) 150 wickets in 140 matches

Piyush Chawla (IND) 146 wickets in 152 matches

Dwayne Bravo (WI) 143 wickets in 126 matches

Harbhajan Singh (IND) 141 wickets in 153 matches

Before Rohit was dismissed by Mishra, he too reached a personal milestone as he completed 8000 T20 runs. He's the third Indian after Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina to 8000 runs in the shortest format of the game.

8000+ runs in T20s:



12670 Gayle

9922 McCullum

9222 Pollard

8701 Malik

8516 Warner

8216 Raina

8183 Kohli

8003* ROHIT#DCvMI — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) April 18, 2019