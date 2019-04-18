Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2019: Amit Mishra becomes first Indian bowler to pick up 150 IPL wickets

By
IPL 2019: Amit Mishra becomes first Indian bowler to pick up 150 IPL wickets

New Delhi, April 18: Veteran spinner Amit Mishra on Thursday (April 18) became the first Indian bowler to pick up 150 wickets in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Delhi Capitals' leg-spinner is now the second bowler in the cash-rich T20 league to touch this milestone after Sri Lankan pace great Lasith Malinga.

IPL 2019 Special Site | Points Table

Mishra entered the elite club playing against three-time champions Mumbai Indians at his IPL franchise's home ground i.e. Feroz Shah Kotla.

The veteran leggie dismissed Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma with a brilliant leg-break delivery to reach the milestone. Rohit was clean bowled by a beauty for 30 from Mishra in the seventh over of the innings.

1
45910

Mishra needed just one wicket to reach the milestone before the start of the game and he didn't have to wait for too long as he got the first breakthrough for his team and broke the opening partnership for 57.

Rohit and Quinton de Kock (35) gave the visitors a brilliant start in the powerplay but their partnership didn't last long, courtesy Mishra.

Leading wicket-takers in IPL:

Lasith Malinga (SL) 161 wickets in 114 matches

Amit Mishra (IND) 150 wickets in 140 matches

Piyush Chawla (IND) 146 wickets in 152 matches

Dwayne Bravo (WI) 143 wickets in 126 matches

Harbhajan Singh (IND) 141 wickets in 153 matches

Before Rohit was dismissed by Mishra, he too reached a personal milestone as he completed 8000 T20 runs. He's the third Indian after Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina to 8000 runs in the shortest format of the game.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
MUM 168/5 (20.0) vs DEL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2019, 22:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 18, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue