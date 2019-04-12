Cricket

IPL 2019: Bishan Singh Bedi condemns 'timid' authorities for kid gloving MS Dhoni

By Pti
IPL 2019: Bishan Singh Bedi condemns timid authorities for kid gloving MS Dhoni

New Delhi, April 12: Former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi on Friday, 12 April, slammed the "timid" authorities that fined Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni only 50 per cent of his match fee for an unprecedented confrontation with the on-field umpire during an IPL game.

"Am aghast with media calls on Dhoni's invasion on the field as the most immature protest against Umpires last night...puzzles me no end why sport scribes are petrified of honest expression against erring established stars...why even authorities are shamelessly timid-50 per cent fine is kid-gloving MSD," tweeted Bedi.

The incident happened during the match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

"Cricket was never meant to 'look' ugly-never mind if laws of the game are not trespassed-but certain 'behavioural' patterns are tantamount to bringing disrepute to the game..nobody was ever bigger than the game which demands the highest form of exemplary discipline from players/officials alike," Bedi added.

In a rare instance, Dhoni, who was not even meant to be on the field of play, lost his cool and rushed out of the dugout to challenge umpire Ulhas Gandhe after he flip-flopped on a no-ball in a match played on Thursday night.

Gandhe had tried to rule a waist-high full toss as no ball by RR all-rounder Ben Stokes. But he reversed his decision after square leg umpire Bruce Oxenford did not signal for it.

    Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2019, 21:59 [IST]
