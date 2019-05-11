Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2019: Cricketing fraternity hails Chennai Super Kings as MS Dhoni & Co enter 8th IPL Final

By
IPL 2019: Cricketing fraternity hails Chennai Super Kings as MS Dhoni & Co enter 8th IPL Final

New Delhi, May 10: A clinical Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals by six wickets in the Qualifier 2 on Friday (May 10) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 and entered their eighth final in the homegrown league.

Riding on half-centuries from their openers Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson, CSK hardly faced any trouble chasing a below-par total of 148. The defending champions were off to a cautious start against Delhi bowlers but they soon found their rhythm and started collecting runs comfortably.

IPL 2019 Special Site | Stats

The duo stitched the opening partnership of 81 runs and laid a solid foundation for the rest of the batsmen to capitalise and overhaul the total.

Qualifier 2: DC vs CSK: As it happened

MS Dhoni-led side showed their experience in the big match to deny young Delhi Capitals team another chance to make it to their first IPL.

Commenting upon his team's defeat, Delhi Capitals' skipper Shreyas Iyer said, "We didn't have as many runs as we expected. Had a disappointing start in the Powerplay and we knew that they have good spinners, so it got tough. We thought the wicket would help us as we played a game already over here but none of the batsmen took the responsibility to bat through. There were no partnerships. Good learning for us.

Harbhajan Singh completes 150 IPL wickets

Iyer also said he learnt from the likes of Dhoni, Kohli, and Rohit during the season, "Looking at the likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leading their teams and also standing with them at the toss, I have been fortunate to learn things.

"As captain, I am glad about the support of the owners and the management. There is pressure as you have to be involved in lot of decisions. Totally proud of my team, we did really well to come this far. Been a dream season for us and this is just a start. Time to grow further."

Commenting up his team's convincing win and his team's preparations for the epic finale against Mumbai Indians, MS Dhoni said, "It's the usual route, last year was an exception (to get to the final through the eliminator and second qualifier). The kind of response the boys gave was brilliant. You'll go for runs, miss a few catches, but it's important to come back strong. The way we batted to chase down 140+ was really nice."

"That's what the 7:30 start does, the ground staff feel obliged to water it, and it's a little tacky initially - making it difficult to score. The spinners got more turn because of that. The bowling effort was brilliant, and we kept it in the right areas, not allowing Delhi to get a big score. It's important to get their openers out - their batting line-up is really strong and they have many left-handers and we have a left-arm spinner to negate them. The ground is a little small, so it is important for them to keep getting wickets. The timing of the wickets was very important because it was difficult for new batsmen to come and hit the big shots straightaway."

Here's how Twitterati reacted on CSK's win in the Qualifier 2:

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Saturday, May 11, 2019, 0:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 11, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue