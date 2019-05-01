IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: As it happened: Chennai outclass Delhi

Chennai, May 1: Chennai Super Kings roared back to form and to the top of the table with an 80-run win over Delhi Capitals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Wednesday (May 1).

Their net run-rate slipping into negative after a defeat against Mumbai Indians, defending champions Chennai Super Kings will be keen to get back to No. 1 spot when they take on current table-toppers Delhi Capitals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Wednesday (May 1).

An interesting contest is on the cards between two current top teams and a win for either side will help it consolidate its position and ultimately could have a bearing on where it finishes in the final standings. Mahendra Singh Dhoni-less CSK went down rather tamely to Mumbai Indians in their last game, which saw their net run-rate falling. Now with just two games left in the league stage, CSK will look to roar back with victories to seal a spot in the top two and get the home comfort in Qualifier 1. Can they do it against a motivated Delhi? The Live Update from MyKhel.

Auto Refresh Feeds Chennai beat Delhi by 80 runs. And they go on top with 18 points. Tahir get the final wicket, his 4th, in the form of Amit Mishra. Big effort. suchith is run out after Watson caught him short with a fine throw. 92/9 Dhoni's stumping has been as sharp as ever despite him telling about being less than 100 per cent fit. MyGod! this is crumbling of the highest order. Now, shreyas gets stumped off Jadeja by Dhoni. 85/8. match is over for Delhi for sure. Chris Morris' foot was in the air for that milli second and Dhoni did the rest off Jadeja. Delhi are 84/7 Rutheroford carves Tahir to Chahar at point and Delhi are 84/6. Delhi Capitals are 81/5. Axar Patel is the latest to go, edges Tahir to Watson, who takes a sharp catch at first slip Now, Ingram has been trapped leg before by Jadeja for 1. 66/4 Pant what have you done? He had smashed a powerful 4 the previous ball and went for another. But this time Bravo was right under it. Out for 5. Dhawan went for a sweep shot but missed it altogether. Out for 19. Big wicket for Chennai. shreyas Iyer joins the party with a massive 6 off Chahar. Dhawan hammeres Harbhajan for a 6 and four as Delhi manages the chase nearly 9 an over. Prithvi out. Can you believe it. A ball in his hitting arc outside off stump but all he could do was to find Raina. Out for 4. Prithvi shaw and shikhar dhawan will open for Delhi. Dhoni, who else, ended the innings with two 6s off Boult. And make 179/4. A strong total. A beamer from Morris which was hammered for a 6 by Dhoni. Morris apologised for that, slipped off his hand. Jadeja wanted to hoick Morris but could not time it well. And Morris took a wonderful running catch. Out for 25 off 10 balls. Very handy cameo Jadeja and Raina are making some quick runs here for Chennai. Jadeja survives with great fortune. Rutherford misjudged the catch at deep that went for a 6 while Pant could not react quickly enough to pouch a flash outside off, goes for a 4. Patel is the unfortunate bowler. But Raina goes soon after 50. suchith cramped him and the shot ended in the hands of a tumbling Dhawan. 102/3 after 15 overs. Raina made a 50 with a combination of 4, 4, 6 off J suchith. Lovely batting on a slow surface. Faf goes. A hammered Patel for a 6 but could not repeat the act in the next ball, as the bowler pitched it a bit wider forcing the batsmen to reach out. Result: A simple catch to Dhawan at long-off. Faf showing some intent here, a 6 off Rutherford Chennai need to find a way to move ahead a bit more quick. Faf is still not been able to time well. 50 for Chennai in 9 overs. They are gradually picking up pace here After 6 PP overs, Chennai are 27/1. Raina smash Patel for two fours in a row to push the run rate up. Watson wanted to deposit a half-tracker from suchith over mid-wicket but picked up Axar Patel, who did not even have to move an inch. End of Watto's struggle. Raina is the new man in. Watson and Faf are opening for Chennai while left-arm pacer Boult and left-arm spinner J suchith are handling new ball for Delhi Delhi will not have Rabada and Ishant d due to back and ankle issues, but no alarm for they're just rested. Trent Boult and J Suchith, left-arm spinner, are named in the XI. Dhoni says he's not 100%, but says no one is 100% at this level. Faf and Jadeja are back while Santner, Vijay, Shorey move out. Delhi XI: 1 Prithvi Shaw, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Shreyas Iyer (capt), 4 Rishabh Pant (wk), 5 Colin Ingram, 6 Sherfane Rutherford, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Sandeep Lamichhane, 9 Amit Mishra, 10 J Suchith, 11 Trent Boult Chennai XI: 1 Faf du Plessis, 2 Shane Watson, 3 Suresh Raina, 4 Ambati Rayudu, 5 Kedar Jadhav, 6 MS Dhoni (capt. and wk), 7 Dwayne Bravo, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Deepak Chahar, 10 Harbhajan Singh, 11 Imran Tahir Delhi won the toss and they will bowl. And for Chennai, Dhoni is playing this game. Welcome to MyKhel coverage of the IPL 2019 match between Chennai and Delhi. Delhi look to maintain the top slot while Chennai look to reclaim it. Follow MyKhel live update and the toss will be in about 15 minutes.