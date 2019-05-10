IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Qualifier 2: As it happened: CSK enter final

Visakhapatnam, May 10: Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets to enter the IPL 2019 final and they will face Mumbai Indians in the final at Hyderabad on May 12.

Delhi Capitals will have to produce a special effort to beat the consistent Chennai Super Kings for the first time this season and make their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) final. The two teams will face off in the Qualifier 2 here on Friday (May 10).

It was CSK who denied Delhi a top-two spot in the league standings with a crushing 80-run win at Chepauk and the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side stands in their way again, only stakes are much higher. Who will be winner? Follow MyKhel Live Update.

Auto Refresh Feeds Chennai beat Delhi by 6 wickets to enter IPL 2019 final. They will face Mumbai Indians on May 12 at Hyderabad OHH.For once Dhoni will not finish the match. Hit Ishant straight to Keemo Paul at square leg. Out for 9. Rayudu turns Keemo Paul for a 4 through deep square leg. And the target now down to single digit. 9 runs at the moment. Dhoni is new man in. And crowd comes alive. Raina chops one back to stumps off Axar Patel. 127/3 and it is strategic time out. Ambati Rayudu is new man. Watson wanted to celebrate the 50 with 6 off Amit Mishra. But he could not get the distance, easy catch by Boult. Out for even 50. 109/2. 6 by Watson off Keemo Paul and Chennai cross 100 in 11.5 overs Watson is slowly coming to life. A 6 and 4 off Keemo Paul. Faf goes after 50. He pulled a half-tracker from Boult straight to Keemo Paul at deep, the shot did not come off the middle of the bat. 81/0 after 10 overs. 67 to win. 50 for Faf. Lovely innings. Watson joins the party with 6 off Axar Patel. Pretty poor frim Watson. He had a 4 previous ball and then went for a big heave. Edged but even poorer by Prithvi, who never really ran for it. Munro had to run some 100 meter for it, never really expected to catch it. Couple of 4s and Chennai are past 50 in 8th over. Keemo Paul into attack... 42 for no loss after Power Play. A good beginning thanks to Faf 4,4,4 by Faf off Ishant Couple of 4s by Faf off Ishant. Using the pace of the bowler. A 6 by Faf...audacious shot on a slow wicket against spin. Needed too Again, a slow start in PP by Chennai. They have not lost a wicket alright! Faf-bulous by Du Plessis..short ball and pulled away regally An eventful over comes to an end as CSK get just 1 from it. CSK - 1/0 after 1. What was happening??? Utter Confusion between the openers into the middle and either of them could have been run out. But the fielding side just made a mess out of it. Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis are into the middle to open CSK innings. Trent Boult to start with the new ball. End of innings: 147/9. Ishant hammered Jadeja for a 4 and 6 in the last two balls. How vital that could be? Wicket 9: Boult b Jadeja. 137/9. Boult had hit a 6 off Jadeja the previous ball. He has the record of most number of 6s by a No 11 batsmen in Test cricket Flying Faf. What an effort. Mishra's hit off Chahar was destined to sail over line for 6. But sprinted and saved 4 off them. superb Big wicket. Pant wanted to clear Chahar over long-on but Bravo take a fine running catch. Another wicket goes down. Bravo beat Keemo Paul with an 139 kmph yorker. 119/7 Harbhajan will be chuffed. Veteran of a feat! Roar whistles for Bhajju pa! #WhistlePodu #Yellove #CSKvDC 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/XBRTm0YRQ3 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 10, 2019 Three overs remaining. Pant is out there. Can he make it count? Three overs remaining. Pant is out there. Can he make it count? Pant get 6 off Tahir. Chahar got it but tripped over the line to make it maximum. Dhoni is visibly upset 150th IPL wicket for Harbhajan. Rutherford out for 13. Length ball on offstump and he carves it to Watson at short third man. 102/6. Lovely bowling. 100 up for Delhi with a 6 by Rutherford off Harbhajan. Extraordinary shot. Lifted a spinner over extra cover. After 15 overs , Delhi are 93/5. Need some Pant power. Dear O Dear. Rutherford is saved by a review. Chennai lost a review. Bounce save the batsman. Wicket no 5: Axar Patel cuts Bravo straight to Tahir at third man. 80/5 after 13. Pant will have to bat deep here. Tahir strikes. A slower googly through the air and shreyas went for a heave. Just managed to give a simple catch to Raina at point. Out for 13 and DC are 78/4 Pant and shreyas are at crease, two of Delhi's best batsmen. They need to get into act here. 10 overs gone and Delhi are 68 for three and they need some power now. WICKET N O 3 down: Munro who was batting well till that point swept Jadeja straight to Bravo at mid wicket. Out for 27. Delhi are 57/3. Pant in 50 up for Delhi in 7.4 overs with fine drive by Munro off Harbhajan and the leftie immediately lofted the bowler for another 4. End of Power Play and Delhi are 41/2 after 6. Harbhajan elicited a thick edge off Dhawan and Dhoni did the rest behind the wicket. Gone for 18. Delhi are 37/2 sending Munro ahead of Iyer is perhaps a good move because he can bat better against pace bowlers than spinners. Colin Munro is new man in and not shreyas iyer First wicket down for 21. Prithvi shaw it is. Pulled deepak chahar but missed the line altogether. Early blow for Delhi. Chennai Super Kings XI: 1 Shane Watson, 2 Faf du Plessis, 3 Suresh Raina, 4 Ambati Rayudu, 5 MS Dhoni (capt & wk), 6 Dwayne Bravo, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Deepak Chahar, 9 Harbhajan Singh, 10 Shardul Thakur, 11 Imran Tahir Delhi Capitals XI: 1 Prithvi Shaw, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Shreyas Iyer (capt), 4 Colin Munro, 5 Rishabh Pant (wk), 6 Axar Patel, 7 Sherfane Rutherford, 8 Keemo Paul, 9 Amit Mishra, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Ishant Sharma Chennai win toss and they are bowling first against Delhi. Welcome to MyKhel coverage of the Qualifier 2 between Chennai and Delhi at Vizag. Winner will enter final, to be played in Hyderabad on May 12 (sunday) and the opponent will be Mumbai Indians. Mumbai have already entered the title round beating Chennai in the Qualifier 1 at Chepauk on May 7.