IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Qualifier 2: Key battles to watch out for

1. Prithvi Shaw/Dhawan vs Deepak Chahar

The Delhi opening combination has fired in fits and starts this season. Prithvi made a fifty in the Eliminator match against Hyderabad, while Dhawan has not made a substantial contribution in the last couple of matches though he made some runs in the second half of the IPL 2019. But that doesn't make them a less dangerous duo and they are quite capable of turning things around quickly. Chennai need to pick up a few early wickets to add pressure on Delhi and Deepak Chahar is the man for them to do that.

2 Rishabh Pant vs Imran Tahir

Pant can change the course of the game in a matter of few balls as the left-hander showed while hammering Basil Thampi for 20 runs in the 18th over against Hyderabad. He may still have to go some distance as a finisher but his explosive nature as a batsman keep him as a dangerous opponent. Tahir could be bowling in the middle overs and possibly when Pant is batting. The veteran leg-spinner might have to bring all his experience and guile to contain Pant.

3. MS Dhoni vs Amit Mishra

Captain Dhoni has singlehandedly carried the batting burden of Chennai since the contribution from other stalwarts like Watson, Rayudu and Raina has been patchy. Dhoni will have to meet an old foe in the middle overs in Mishra, a canny leg-spinner who knows how to use conditions. Even otherwise the record of Dhoni against spin is not so encouraging and if Mishra can exploit that chink then we can see a good battle.

4. Suresh Raina vs Trent Boult

Raina has been the pillar of Chennai's campaigns in IPL since 2008 and has often emerged their best batsman. But in IPL 2019, he has been more off colour than in form and it has reduced the firepower of Chennai. But he still can come up with a big knock in a crucial match. Boult's lively pace bowling could be used by Delhi to blut Raina upfront and it could turn out to be a good contest.