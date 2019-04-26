Cricket

IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings Vs Mumbai Indians, Live Updates: Raina invites Rohit to bat first; Dhoni misses game

Live Blog
By

Chennai, April 26: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings would like to consolidate their position at the top when they take on Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2019 match here on Friday (April 26).

The MS Dhoni-led side roared back to form after two losses, with a six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, riding on Shane Watson's big hitting.

Mumbai are currently at third spot with 12 points from 10 games and are coming off a defeat against Rajasthan Royals and will be keen to keep themselves in the hunt for the playoffs. CSK would be hoping for Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu and Kedar Jadhav to get going ahead of the knockout stages. It is important for Jadhav to get his touch back with the World Cup looming.

The bowlers have played a big role in CSK's success so far, especially at home, on sluggish tracks. The much-improved Deepak Chahar will be key in the matches to come with his intelligent bowling at the start and at the death.

Mumbai have had a roller coaster season so far and they now need to be at their best in the last lap of the preliminary phase. In Rohit Sharma, they have a shrewd captain who leads from the front, and a solid batting unit that includes Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard and the Pandya brothers -- Hardik & Krunal.

Jasprit Bumrah & Co. will be wary of CSK's batting with Watson having found his mojo again and the ever-reliable Dhoni. An interesting battle looms between the two three-time champions.

Here are the live updates from the match between CSK and MI:

07:38 pm

Rohit Sharma: I would have chased too as dew comes in the second half which makes batting easier. The first half of the tournament was bit up and down . But now we know exactly what we need to know as a team. It is always challenging to play cricket here. We have made two changes in our team. Evin Lewis and Anukul Roy in place of Ben Cutting and Mayank Markande.

07:37 pm

MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Faf du Plessis unwell. Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay & Mitchell Santner replace them for CSK tonight.

07:33 pm

Suresh Raina: We will bowl first, wicket still looks the same. I think dew will be the factor. MS and Jaddu are not well, they have fever and they will miss today's game. We have three changes: MS, Jaddu and one more player is not playing (Faf du Plessis). Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay and Santner comes in.

07:31 pm

Toss: Suresh Raina wins toss, invites Rohit Sharma to bat first.

07:23 pm

Big Update: MS Dhoni will not be playing this game tonight due to fever and Suresh Raina will be leading the team in his absence. Ambati Rayudu will be performing wicketkeeping duties.

07:15 pm

Fans are battle ready!

07:14 pm

MI fans are ready to take on CSK!

07:13 pm

Hardik prepares for the match up.

    Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2019, 18:36 [IST]
