IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings Vs Mumbai Indians, Live Updates: Raina invites Rohit to bat first; Dhoni misses game

Chennai, April 26: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings would like to consolidate their position at the top when they take on Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2019 match here on Friday (April 26).

The MS Dhoni-led side roared back to form after two losses, with a six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, riding on Shane Watson's big hitting.

Mumbai are currently at third spot with 12 points from 10 games and are coming off a defeat against Rajasthan Royals and will be keen to keep themselves in the hunt for the playoffs. CSK would be hoping for Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu and Kedar Jadhav to get going ahead of the knockout stages. It is important for Jadhav to get his touch back with the World Cup looming.

The bowlers have played a big role in CSK's success so far, especially at home, on sluggish tracks. The much-improved Deepak Chahar will be key in the matches to come with his intelligent bowling at the start and at the death.

Mumbai have had a roller coaster season so far and they now need to be at their best in the last lap of the preliminary phase. In Rohit Sharma, they have a shrewd captain who leads from the front, and a solid batting unit that includes Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard and the Pandya brothers -- Hardik & Krunal.

Jasprit Bumrah & Co. will be wary of CSK's batting with Watson having found his mojo again and the ever-reliable Dhoni. An interesting battle looms between the two three-time champions.

Here are the live updates from the match between CSK and MI: