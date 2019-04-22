Cricket

IPL 2019: Cricketers, fans hail Ajinkya Rahane as he slams 58-ball century against Delhi Capitals

By
IPL 2019: Cricketers, fans hail Ajinkya Rahane as he slams 58-ball century against Delhi Capitals
Image Courtesy: BCCI

New Delhi, April 22: Ajinkya Rahane announced his return to form and silenced his critics as he tonked a 58-ball century against Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 here on Monday (April 22).

Rahane took a quick double on the second delivery of the 17th over bowled by Ishant Sharma to get to his second ton in the domestic league. His first century came in 2012 for Rajasthan Royals against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The right-handed batsman, who was sacked the team's captain in the previous game, played a brilliant knock. The Mumbaikar smashed 11 fours and three sixes to get to his century. Opening the innings for his team, Rahane gave them an explosive start and forged a century stand with captain Steve Smith for the second wicket after his opening partner Sanju Samson was run out for duck.

1
45916

Rahane - who was dropped by Ishant Sharma for 16 - reached his half-century from 32 deliveries and took 26 deliveries to get another 50 runs. Before the start of this game, Rahane was criticised for not making the most of the opportunities while opening the innings for his franchise. But the stylish batsman played proper orthodox cricketing shots in his innings and timed the ball well.

He remained unbeaten at 105 off 63 deliveries as Royals posted 191/6 in 20 overs.

The 29-year-old has joined the likes of Virender Sehwag, Murali Vijay, and RR teammate Samson to become the fifth Indian to hit two centuries in the league. Virat Kohli is the only Indian batsman to have scored more than two centuries. The RCB skipper has hit five tons in the tournament.

Here's how cricketing fraternity and fans reacted to Rahane's century:

    Monday, April 22, 2019, 22:07 [IST]
