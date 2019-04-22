IPL 2019: Cricketers, fans hail Ajinkya Rahane as he slams 58-ball century against Delhi Capitals

Rahane took a quick double on the second delivery of the 17th over bowled by Ishant Sharma to get to his second ton in the domestic league. His first century came in 2012 for Rajasthan Royals against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The right-handed batsman, who was sacked the team's captain in the previous game, played a brilliant knock. The Mumbaikar smashed 11 fours and three sixes to get to his century. Opening the innings for his team, Rahane gave them an explosive start and forged a century stand with captain Steve Smith for the second wicket after his opening partner Sanju Samson was run out for duck.

Rahane - who was dropped by Ishant Sharma for 16 - reached his half-century from 32 deliveries and took 26 deliveries to get another 50 runs. Before the start of this game, Rahane was criticised for not making the most of the opportunities while opening the innings for his franchise. But the stylish batsman played proper orthodox cricketing shots in his innings and timed the ball well.

Oh yeahhh 🙌🙌



What a knock, Ajju 😎 pic.twitter.com/bETLRwqm4H — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 22, 2019

He remained unbeaten at 105 off 63 deliveries as Royals posted 191/6 in 20 overs.

The 29-year-old has joined the likes of Virender Sehwag, Murali Vijay, and RR teammate Samson to become the fifth Indian to hit two centuries in the league. Virat Kohli is the only Indian batsman to have scored more than two centuries. The RCB skipper has hit five tons in the tournament.

Here's how cricketing fraternity and fans reacted to Rahane's century:

Indians with multiple centuries in IPL:



5 Kohli

2 Sehwag, Vijay, Samson, RAHANE#RRvDC — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) April 22, 2019

Ajinkya Rahane...

dropped on 16 (18b)

then made 89* in 45 balls#RRvDC#IPL2019#IPL — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 22, 2019

Very happy for Ajinkya Rahane. Great attitude, joy to watch when he gets going — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 22, 2019

Ajinkya Rahane is our key performer for the @rajasthanroyals innings for his outstanding 💯 #RRvDC pic.twitter.com/lBeGSrziDX — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 22, 2019

Pleasing to see someone like Rahane strike form and strike it big. He looks relaxed and has played with a lot more freedom with no captaincy #RRvDC — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) April 22, 2019

Well Played, Ajinkya. Very few T20 centuries are bereft of power....this one was. Rare. All timing. ☺️🙇‍♂️ #RRvDC #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 22, 2019

Making the right kind of noise is @ajinkyarahane88! 💯 @Ashtonturner_70 has really run out of luck this @IPL.#RRvDC — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) April 22, 2019

Finally Rahane throws caution to the winds. On someone’s pushing or on his own? Does not matter. Shows he has the T20 shots, it was just his mind holding him back. #RR — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 22, 2019

Steve Smith played a captain’s knock.



Rahane is still out there, playing a deposed-captain’s knock. — Prem Panicker (@prempanicker) April 22, 2019

He is hurrying back for the second and that's his century.. @ajinkyarahane88 is a wonderful player, he really is a wonderful player, words of Tony Greig echoing..#RRvDC #DCvRR — wv raman (@wvraman) April 22, 2019

Timely century by Rahane. Whose idea was it to relieve him of captaincy ? It was a great move. — Makarand Waingankar (@wmakarand) April 22, 2019

Ajinkya lives upto his name. INVINCIBLE!

105* What a knock! So happy to see @ajinkyarahane88 break the shackles and let his bat do the talking. #Rahane #RRvDC — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) April 22, 2019

2nd IPL Century for Ajinkya Rahane. Gave a tight slap to haters who trolled him as Test Specialist. 👏🙌 #RRvDC #DCvRR pic.twitter.com/6gUxAWHoRF — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) April 22, 2019

If you wanna see real positive character watch @ajinkyarahane88’s #100 #RRvsDC — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 22, 2019