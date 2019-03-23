IPL 2019: CSK vs RCB: Live Blog: Defending Champions CSK ready to slog out against RCB in opener

Bengaluru, March 23: They made 'Dad's Army' sound cool last year and defending champions Chennai Super Kings' battle-hardened veterans are ready to prove that age is just a number when they take on Virat Kohli's perennial underachievers Royal Challengers Bangalore in Saturday's opening IPL encounter.

For Virat Kohli, it couldn't be a bigger statement if his young side could start off with a bang at Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 'spiritual home', a task which will be easier said than done.

CSK's core team is the oldest in the tournament -- 37-year-olds Dhoni and Shane Watson, 35-year-old Dwayne Bravo, 34-year-old Faf du Plessis, 33-year-olds Ambati Rayudu and Kedar Jadhav, soon-to-be 32 Suresh Raina,

Then they have two spinners with truckloads of experience -- 39-year-old Imran Tahir and 38-year-old Harbhajan Singh, who have ability to change the complexion of a game with one-off over.

Even the two out-of-favour India players, leg-spinner Karn Sharma (31) and seamer Mohit Sharma (30) are on the wrong side of 30's.

However when it comes to match awareness, the CSK players are second to none.

The most consistent franchise of the Indian Premier League, who have always been in the top four, are a formidable side at home with a slow turner and a vocal crowd complementing the quality.

While CSK is a three-time champion, the Bengaluru franchise is probably the biggest underachiever despite boasting of some of the best names in its squad.

The outcome of Saturday's game will depend on which team bowls better and holds its nerve as both side have players who can turn a match on its head in a jiffy.

CSK's Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja will be keen to step up their performances and seal a spot in the Indian World Cup squad. While RCB paceman Umesh Yadav will also look to shine in the IPL and make a case for selection in the England-bound playing XI.

A lot has been said about the workload, especially that of the bowlers, which needs to be monitored. CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said on Wednesday that it was up to the players and as professionals, they would be aware of the requirements.

CSK enjoy an impressive record against RCB, having won 15 matches and lost seven with one no-result. The hosts haven't lost to its rival since 2014.

This year the IPL will start without the opening ceremony, which has been a glitzy affair for the past 11 seasons. The BCCI has decided to donate the funds allotted for the opening ceremony to the armed forces!



The #VIVOIPL Opening ceremony funds budgeted at INR 20 crores will be donated among @crpfindia, the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy.



The 12th season of the Indian Premier League will get underway at Chepauk in just under two hours. Defending Champions Chennai Super Kings return home to their favourite hunting ground, the MA Chidambaram Stadium as they gear up to host the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL opener!