IPL 2019: David Warner says he tried becoming a better husband and father during days away from the field

Riding on his blistering knock of 56-ball 81, that was studded with seven boundaries and two maximums, Sunrisers posted mammoth 212/6 in the stipulated 20 overs. Warner, who will be joining his Australia teammates to prepare for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ended the season with 692 runs from 12 innings.

The southpaw - who was returning to the IPL after missing out the previous season due to the 12-month ban for his involvement in the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa - slammed eight fifties and a brilliant ton in the twelfth edition of the domestic league.

After producing another match-winning effort for his team and ending the season on a dominant note, Warner said that the time away from the cricket field helped him become a better human being.

"I have had time off to work harder at my game. Put the bat down for 16-18 weeks and just worked hard on being the best father and husband, that has worked for me," Warner told former Australia captain Michael Slater during the post-match presentation after Sunrisers posted a clinical 45-run win over Kings XI Punjab in their last league game at home.

Outstanding finish to your ipl season @davidwarner31. The girls and I are forever proud of you. Your work ethic and your never give up attitude is inspirational. We love you. 🧡🧡 @sunrisershyd #ipl #orangearmy pic.twitter.com/qnxkGXBwgk — Candice Warner (@CandyFalzon) April 29, 2019

Talking about his performance in the entire season, Warner said, "It is great to get out there and do your job properly. We have the luxury of a great deck and the groundstaff have worked tirelessly to prepare a good wicket for us. It comes back to basics, backing your gameplan and instincts. I did that and put the team in a good position. It is going back to being still while batting. I get a chance to move around a bit, but once there a couple of dots, I get rush of blood."

It's that man again @davidwarner31 who is adjudged the Man of the Match for his stellar knock of 81 💪💪



Thank you for all the entertainment, Davey pic.twitter.com/calcn9q6kC — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 29, 2019

Talking about his off-field camaraderie with his teammates, Warner said, "I try and always do that (fun) around the team, be the funny man and prankster and try my best to give what is good for the team."

Extremely grateful my family got to come enjoy Incredible India again with me for the iplt20 2019. Family means the world to me and having them by my side when I do what I love gives me… https://t.co/XBmSaJnOKn — David Warner (@davidwarner31) April 26, 2019

Talking about his responsibility as the opener in the league and his game plans for the upcoming world cup in England, the cricketer stated, "First six is always crucial with bat and ball and pretty simple, play your natural game. This World Cup you will see some high scores, playing in England, they are a fantastic team. We are the reigning champions and for us it is going out there backing our abilities and being our best selves. I am looking forward to it and this was a stepping stone to that."