IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals are not looking for mistakes and weaknesses: Rabada

By Pti
dc

New Delhi, April 24: Not focusing on mistakes and weaknesses has helped Delhi Capitals remain positive in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), feels pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada.

When asked if the break of five days before their next game will affect the team's momentum, Rabada said, "Currently, there is a lot of positivity in the team. We are focusing on positives rather than looking for our mistakes and weaknesses. So, we are taking this break as time to relax and focus on our strengths and thus it is a welcome one."

The South African is currently the Purple Cap holder with 23 wickets. Young opener Prithvi Shaw said he is happy as long as he is contributing to the team's wins. "Each player wants to perform in every match he plays. Sometimes it happens, sometimes it doesn't. If I am not able to perform in a given match, I leave that behind. I am not a person who will think about the past. I go match by match," Shaw said during a promotional event.

"And even though I am not scoring 50s and 100s, I am happy that I am performing my role which is to give a good start to the team and score as many runs as possible in the powerplay overs."

With 14 points from 11 games, Delhi Capitals are placed second in the points table. Leg-spinner Amit Mishra said that Delhi Capitals' collective effort is the reason behind the team's success this season. "It's been a collective effort of the team. No doubt they (Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly) have had an effect on our performance. They keep sharing their valuable inputs with the team and are always helping the youngsters.

"We are not dependent on any particular individual. Everyone is performing in one match or the other and is contributing towards the success of the team," Mishra said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 18:21 [IST]
