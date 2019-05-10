IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals Vs Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni takes DRS to perfection to get rid of Prithvi Shaw - Watch

It was the third over of the Delhi Capitals' innings when Shaw went for attempting his trademark pull shot off Deepak Chahar and the ball hit his knee-roll. The fielding side went upstairs to appeal for a leg before but the umpire didn't seem interested.

IPL 2019 Special Site

After discussing with the pacer, Dhoni immediately went upstairs to review it. The replays showed there was no spike between bat and ball and later the HawkEye showed all three Reds and the umpire had to overturn his decision. Shaw was dismissed for 5 and Delhi Capitals lost their first wicket in the powerplay.

Later in the innings, Dhoni went upstairs to review LBW appeal againt Sherfane Rutherford in the 14th over after umpire turned down their protest. Veteran spinner Imran Tahir looked pretty sure and convinced skipper Dhoni to go upstairs. But Dhoni wasn't lucky this time around as Hawkeye showed it was missing the wickets.

Here's Dhoni's DRS report card in IPL 2019 (fielding):

Referals: 7

Overturned: 3

Umpire's call: 0

Delhi Capitals post a decent total batting first

Earlier in the day, CSK captain MS Dhoni invited Shreyas Iyer and his boys to bat first after winning the toss in the big contest.

Delhi posted 147/9 in the stipulated 20 overs and would be feeling they scored tad 15-20 runs short. However, tail-enders Ishant Sharma (10*), Trent Boult (6) and Amit Mishra (6*) played some good shots in the last 7 balls of innings to finish the innings on a flourish.

In a night when it mattered the most, Delhi batsmen failed collectively as a unit on a good batting surface. Rishabh Pant (38 off 25 deliveries) was the highest scorer from his side but didn't get any support from the other end.