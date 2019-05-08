IPL 2019: Eliminator: Delhi Capitals Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Live Updates: Mishra removes dangerous looking Guptill

Visakhapatnam, May 8: Delhi Capitals will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 Eliminator here in Vizag on Wednesday (May 8).

Re-branded before the start of the 12th season of the Indian Premier League, Delhi Capitals have been one of the top sides in this edition, playing cricket never seen before from them. It is a bit harsh on Delhi Capitals that they are playing the do-or-die game despite securing 18 points after nine wins and five losses from 14 matches.

IPL Special Site | Play-offs Schedule | Stats

Despite winning three matches more than Hyderabad, severely weakened by the departure of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow for their World Cup national camps, DC find themselves in the same boat as SRH and a defeat will knock them out of the league.

Delhi Capitals have never reached the IPL final and ventured into the top-four for the first time since 2012. The Shreyas Iyer-led side would aiming to beat beleagured SRH in the do-or-die game and book the ticket for the Qualifier 2 where they'll face Chennai Super Kings at the same venue on May 10.

While the duo of Warner and Bairstow played a pivotal role in SRH's performances and dominated the powerplay better than other teams, the likes of Manish Pandey stepped in after they left to be with their respective national teams.

In bowling, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneswar Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed have done just enough to help Sunrisers Hyderabad keep things. In Kane Williamson, SRH have a dependable captain and he will expect a little more from his New Zealand team-mate Martin Guptill. It will be another opportunity for Vijay Shankar to make a mark before flying to the United Kingdom for the World Cup.

Here are the live updates from the match between DC and SRH in Eliminator: