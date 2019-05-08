IPL 2019: Eliminator: Delhi Capitals Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Live Updates: Mishra removes dangerous looking Guptill

Visakhapatnam, May 8: Delhi Capitals will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 Eliminator here in Vizag on Wednesday (May 8).
Re-branded before the start of the 12th season of the Indian Premier League, Delhi Capitals have been one of the top sides in this edition, playing cricket never seen before from them. It is a bit harsh on Delhi Capitals that they are playing the do-or-die game despite securing 18 points after nine wins and five losses from 14 matches.
Despite winning three matches more than Hyderabad, severely weakened by the departure of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow for their World Cup national camps, DC find themselves in the same boat as SRH and a defeat will knock them out of the league.
Delhi Capitals have never reached the IPL final and ventured into the top-four for the first time since 2012. The Shreyas Iyer-led side would aiming to beat beleagured SRH in the do-or-die game and book the ticket for the Qualifier 2 where they'll face Chennai Super Kings at the same venue on May 10.
While the duo of Warner and Bairstow played a pivotal role in SRH's performances and dominated the powerplay better than other teams, the likes of Manish Pandey stepped in after they left to be with their respective national teams.
In bowling, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneswar Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed have done just enough to help Sunrisers Hyderabad keep things. In Kane Williamson, SRH have a dependable captain and he will expect a little more from his New Zealand team-mate Martin Guptill. It will be another opportunity for Vijay Shankar to make a mark before flying to the United Kingdom for the World Cup.
Here are the live updates from the match between DC and SRH in Eliminator:
Four! Manish Pandey gets the first boundary for his team after powerplay. This shot would have definitely eased some pressure off the batting side, but they need more of those from here. SRH - 82/2 after 12 overs.
Not Out! Quick stumping by Pant against Manish Pandey. Umpires go upstairs, but the batsman was well within his crease.
1,0,0,1,2,0! 4 runs came from that over bowled by Mishra. SRH - 75/2 in 11 overs.
Dropped! Kane Williamson knicks Amit Mishra but Rishabh Pant fails to grab that one behind the stumps. It should have been taken. Williamson survives, how costly is that going to be for Delhi Capitals?
1,0,1,0,1,1! Another tidy over from Delhi Capitals' perspective. Axar conceded just 4 from it. SRH 71/2 after 10 overs. The boundaries have dried up for Sunrisers in the middle overs.
2,0,0,0,0,0! A double on the first ball for Manish Pandey and later Mishra bowls 5 dots on the trot. SRH - 67/2 after 9 overs. Delhi Capitals bowlers have kept things tight for Sunrisers ever since that wicket of Martin Guptill.
1,1,W,0,1,1! 4 runs and the big wicket of Guptill from the first over bowled by Amit Mishra. SRH - 58/2 after 7 overs.
Wicket! Amit Mishra strikes in his first over. Martin Guptill (36 off 19) pulls the spinner and finds the fielder in the deep mid-wicket. SRH 56/2 in 6.3 overs. 100 wickets by Mishra for DC.
Four! Bouncer from Ishant and Manish Pandey pulls it to get boundary towards fine-leg, one bounce into the fence. 10 runs came from that over and SRH reach 54/1 after 6 overs. This has been a confident start for the batting side in the powerplay.
Ishant Sharma bowls the final over of the powerplay for Delhi Capitals and a misfield from Shreyas Iyer costs his team four runs.
W,1,1,4,0,0! 6 runs and Saha's wicket came from that over bowled by Ishant Sharma. Shreyas Iyer introduces spinner Axar Patel. 7 came from Axar's first over. SRH 44/1 after 5 overs.
Wicket! Wriddhiman Saha (8) mistimes Ishant Sharma and Shreyas Iyer takes a good catch at mid-off. SRH - 31/1 in 3.1 overs.
SIX, SIX! Martin Guptill hits Trent Boult for back-to-back sixes over extra cover region. 15 runs came from that over. SRH - 31/0 after 3 overs.
SIXXX! Humongous hit from Martin Guptill over Ishant Sharma's head. The batsman went on the backfoot and hit it firmly to send it in the third tier. First maximum of the innings for SRH. SRH - 16/0 after 2 overs.
Four! Wriddhiman Saha ends the first over from Boult with a boundary towards point. The batsman cuts it well and the pace of the ball does the rest. SRH - 8/0 after 1st over.
Not Out! Trent Boult appeals LBW against Saha on the first delivery, the umpire raises his finger. Saha goes upstairs to review it after discussing with his batting partner. The replay showed there was a nick. Saha survives.
1st innings: Wriddhiman Saha and Martin Guptill are in the middle to open SRH innings. Trent Boult to start with the new ball for SRH.
Sourav Ganguly bowled in the nets for Delhi Capitals.
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Trent Boult.
SRH (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Martin Guptill, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson(c), Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Basil Thampi.
Kane Williamson: That is the case, we were also looking to bowl first. It looks like a good surface bit a little bit on the tacky side. But we have to see how it plays and assess the conditions as we go by. Manish has been playing really well. Obviously, a couple of players have left us, but at the end of the day, the team has been playing some good cricket, just not quite getting across the line. So important for us to make that step up today. We also have one change - Hooda comes in for Yusuf Pathan.
Shreyas Iyer: We are going to bowl first. The wickets looks a bit sticky. We practised yesterday and there was dew - it is an added advantage. We are going to treat it as another game. But it is a playoff and the players are nervous. We have one change - Colin Munro comes in for Colin Ingram.
Toss: Delhi Capitals wins toss, Shreyas Iyer elects to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Pitch Report: Sunny Gavaskar predicts a Vizag track is going to assist the spinners. With the dew factor coming into play in the second half, the team winning toss would look to chase.
The past three games at Vizag have seen first innings totals of less than 140. The pitch is on the slower side and resembles Delhi Capitals' home turf Feroz Shah Kotla where the Shreyas Iyer-led side were not so good. SRH spinners Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi have been doing well for them.
Both the teams have won one game each against each other in the season so far. Both the teams won the game playing away.
This is how Sunrisers prepared for the Eliminator.
Sunrisers on their way to the stadium.
Former India Women's Captain Anjum Chopra backs Delhi Capitals.
