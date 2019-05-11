IPL 2019: Final: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: Preview, where to watch, probable XI

1. Mumbai Indians

It can't be disputed that MI go into the final as the favourites, having beaten CSK as many as three times in the tournament including in the Qualifier 1 at Chennai. Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai can certainly take confidence out of the fact that they have won three out of the four finals they have been part of, including the two against CSK in 2013 and 2015. Rohit and Co have dealt with CSK's spin threat smartly while other teams' batsmen struggled against the experienced trio of Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh and Ravindra Jadeja. CSK pacer Deepak Chahar too has been impressive with 19 wickets so far. Mumbai, on the other hand, will be well rested following a four-day break and backing themselves for a fourth win over Dhoni's side this season and fourth IPL title.

2. Chennai Super Kings

For three-time champions CSK, who have entered their eighth final, it has been another remarkable season after last year when they made a triumphant return after serving a two-year suspension. Whatever the outcome may be, the final here will add another memorable chapter to their longtime rivalry. Bringing the focus back to the final on Sunday, CSK will have to redraw their plans against Mumbai, who have beaten them convincingly three times this season. Going into the Qualifier 2, the lack of runs from Shane Watson's bat was a concern but he regained his touch with a 32-ball 50 against Delhi Capitals. Of course, there will be the experience of captain Dhoni as well for them to bank on.

3. Probable XI

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan, Scott Kuggeleijn.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ankul Roy, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Cutting, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav, Beuran Hendricks, Lasith Malinga.

4. Where to watch

The match will be aired live on Star Sports from 730 pm and streamed on HotStar. You can also follow the Live Updates of the match on MyKhel.com.