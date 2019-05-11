Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2019: Final: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: Preview, where to watch, probable XI

By
Chennai, Mumbai eye fourth IPL title
Chennai, Mumbai eye fourth IPL title

Hyderabad, May 11: The two most successful teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) - Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings - clash in a mouth-watering final at Hyderabad on Sunday (May 12), following a rather eventful season that produced some unprecedented moments on the field.

Both the teams have three titles each, and the winners on the final of IPL 2019 will become the first to lift the trophy for an unprecedented fourth time. Who could that be? Mumbai? Chennai? Here's MyKhel preview.

1. Mumbai Indians

1. Mumbai Indians

It can't be disputed that MI go into the final as the favourites, having beaten CSK as many as three times in the tournament including in the Qualifier 1 at Chennai. Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai can certainly take confidence out of the fact that they have won three out of the four finals they have been part of, including the two against CSK in 2013 and 2015. Rohit and Co have dealt with CSK's spin threat smartly while other teams' batsmen struggled against the experienced trio of Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh and Ravindra Jadeja. CSK pacer Deepak Chahar too has been impressive with 19 wickets so far. Mumbai, on the other hand, will be well rested following a four-day break and backing themselves for a fourth win over Dhoni's side this season and fourth IPL title.

2. Chennai Super Kings

2. Chennai Super Kings

For three-time champions CSK, who have entered their eighth final, it has been another remarkable season after last year when they made a triumphant return after serving a two-year suspension. Whatever the outcome may be, the final here will add another memorable chapter to their longtime rivalry. Bringing the focus back to the final on Sunday, CSK will have to redraw their plans against Mumbai, who have beaten them convincingly three times this season. Going into the Qualifier 2, the lack of runs from Shane Watson's bat was a concern but he regained his touch with a 32-ball 50 against Delhi Capitals. Of course, there will be the experience of captain Dhoni as well for them to bank on.

3. Probable XI

3. Probable XI

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan, Scott Kuggeleijn.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ankul Roy, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Cutting, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav, Beuran Hendricks, Lasith Malinga.

4. Where to watch

4. Where to watch

The match will be aired live on Star Sports from 730 pm and streamed on HotStar. You can also follow the Live Updates of the match on MyKhel.com.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Saturday, May 11, 2019, 16:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 11, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue