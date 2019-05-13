IPL 2019: Final: How Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings to bag fourth title

1. The run out of Shane Watson

Chennai needed 9 runs from the final over to win the match after Mumbai made 149 for 8. With a set Watson at crease the target looked eminently achievable. The Aussie went for a second run, rather needlessly, in the fourth ball of the over, just to see Krunal Pandya's throw reach Quinton de Kock way ahead of him. With two new batsmen at crease and Malinga bowling, it was always a tough job for Chennai from that point.

2. The run out of Dhoni

You won't often see Dhoni getting run out but the night was such a one. Dhoni wanted to steal an extra run after Malinga's throw evaded stumps and bowler Hardik Pandya. However, Dhoni had to come around Pandya to complete the second run and by that time Ishan Kishan hit the stumps directly from deep mid off. It took a while to come to a decision because most of the angles in the replays were inconclusive. But eventually third umpire Nigel Llong decided to press the exit button. It was a massive moment in the match.

3. Malinga final over

In his previous over, Malinga had conceded 20 runs. And it looked a recipe for disaster when Rohit handed the veteran paceman the final over with just nine runs to defend. And Malinga gave away just seven runs. Shardul Thakur was on strike when Chennai needed two runs of the final ball. Malinga, a master in bowling at death, produced a slow yorker on the middle-up and Thakur missed the leg-side swipe and umpire Nitin Menon had an easy job in raising the finger, indicative of Thakur's dismissal and Mumbai's victory.

4. Kieron Pollard's two fours

After all that drama and protesting over the two uncalled wides, Pollard muscled Dwayne Bravo for two fours in the fifth and sixth balls. It lifted Mumbai from 141 to 149. It was still a below par total but in the end calculations those eight runs worth its weight in gold.

5. Rahul Chahar effect

Of course, Jasprit Bumrah was man of the match for his 4-0-14-2. But young leg-spinner Rahul made a telling contribution in the middle overs producing 4-0-14-1. He kept Watson and Dhoni silent, putting some pressure on Chennai in a not-so-big chase. In the passage between the 11th and 15th over, Chennai managed to add just 16 runs losing Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu. Rahul played huge part in it.