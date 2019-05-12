IPL 2019: Final: MI Vs CSK: Live Updates: Bowlers shine as Chennai manage to restrict Mumbai to 149/8

Hyderabad, May 12: Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings - the two most successful teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) - will clash in the final at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday (May 12) and would look to clinch the title for the record fourth time as both the teams have three titles each.

MI go into the final as the favourites, having beaten CSK as many as three times in the tournament including in the Qualifier 1 at Chennai.

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai can certainly take confidence out of the fact that they have won three out of the four finals they have been part of, including the two against CSK in 2013 and 2015. Rohit and Co have dealt with CSK's spin threat smartly while other teams' batsmen struggled against the experienced trio of Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh and Ravindra Jadeja.

Their bowling boasts of descructive pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga and in-form spinners Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya.

For three-time champions CSK, who have entered their eighth final, it has been another remarkable season after last year when they made a triumphant return after serving a two-year suspension.

Whatever the outcome may be, the final here will add another memorable chapter to their longtime rivalry. Bringing the focus back to the final on Sunday, CSK will have to redraw their plans against Mumbai, who have beaten them convincingly three times this season.

Here are the live updates from the match between MI and CSK: