IPL 2019: Final: MI Vs CSK: Live Updates: Bowlers shine as Chennai manage to restrict Mumbai to 149/8

Hyderabad, May 12: Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings - the two most successful teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) - will clash in the final at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday (May 12) and would look to clinch the title for the record fourth time as both the teams have three titles each.
MI go into the final as the favourites, having beaten CSK as many as three times in the tournament including in the Qualifier 1 at Chennai.
Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai can certainly take confidence out of the fact that they have won three out of the four finals they have been part of, including the two against CSK in 2013 and 2015. Rohit and Co have dealt with CSK's spin threat smartly while other teams' batsmen struggled against the experienced trio of Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh and Ravindra Jadeja.
Their bowling boasts of descructive pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga and in-form spinners Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya.
For three-time champions CSK, who have entered their eighth final, it has been another remarkable season after last year when they made a triumphant return after serving a two-year suspension.
Whatever the outcome may be, the final here will add another memorable chapter to their longtime rivalry. Bringing the focus back to the final on Sunday, CSK will have to redraw their plans against Mumbai, who have beaten them convincingly three times this season.
Here are the live updates from the match between MI and CSK:
Direct Hit and Watson would have been gone while sneaking a single.
Lasith Malinga has been brought into the attack by Rohit Sharma in the third over. Rohit is looking to rotate his bowlers in the powerplay, just like the Qualifier 1.
Krunal Pandya has been brought into the attack and he almost had Faf du Plessis caught off his own bowling. It will be an interesting battle.
7 runs came from McClenaghan's first over. CSK - 7/0 after 1st over.
Mumbai Indians fielders are walking into the middle to defend their total of 149 against Chennai Super Kings. Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson are walking to chase down 150.
Four, Four! Pollard got 8 runs came from the last two deliveries off Dwayne Bravo and he's ensured Mumbai Indians post 149/8 in 20 overs. Pollard remains unbeaten on 41*. He's always scored for his team in the finals against Chennai. CSK need 150 to win this game. Impressive bowling from CSK overall but Mumbai have quality bowlers in their ranks and the run chase isn't going to be easy for them.
Pollard showed his class tonight. It was like Hercules chained to the wall with Dhoni’s field. But still managed to get 41 off 25. 👏👏👏#CSKvMI— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) May 12, 2019
Wicket! Mitchell McClenaghan (0) made a desperate attempt to convert a single into a double to give Pollard the strike. Faf and Bravo were clinical to get the wicket. MI - 141/8 in 19.4 overs.
0,0,0 and some drama unfolding into the middle as Pollard is mocking the bowler Dwayne Bravo after the umpire denied him a wide ball. The umpires had to walk upto the batsman and caution him for his behaviour.
WATCH: What's up with Pollard?— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 12, 2019
Full video here 📹📹https://t.co/4G5yINPdj2 #IPL2019Final #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/tpNsK6aZi9
Brilliant over from Deepak Chahar as he concedes just 4 from it and bagged the wickets of Hardik and Rahul. Deepak finishes his spell with 4-1-26-3 MI - 140/7 in 19 overs.
Wicket! Another wicket for Deepak Chahar as he gets rid of his cousin Rahul Chahar for duck. Simple catch for Faf du Plessis at mid-off. MI - 140/7 in 18.4 overs.
Wicket! Hardik Pandya (16) is LBW by Deepak Chahar with an excellent yorker. He goes upstairs to review it, but in vain. The ball tracking showed all three reds. MI - 140/6 in 18.2 overs.
SIX!! Hardik Pandya produces another helicopter shot and gets a maximum off Shardul. Mumbai Indians - 136/5 in 18 overs. The trusted duo of HP and KP are looking to finish it off with a flourish for MI.
SIX!!! And Pollards gone for the big shot on the penultimate delivery of Tahir’s third over. Pollard pulls it over backward square for a massive boundary!
Just eight off Jadeja's second over as he gives away just one boundary. Imran Tahir back into the attack
FOUR!! Pollard hammers it over cover but lands just short of Chahar in the deep. Terrific effort from Chahar but the ball bounces away to the boundary for a four
Tahir's record-breaking season:
Imran Tahir (26) now has the most wickets by a spinner in an #IPL season.— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) May 12, 2019
Sunil Narine in 2012 and Harbhajan Singh in 2013 had 24 wkts each!#CSKvMI#MIvCSK#IPL2019
Mumbai Indians are 102/5 after 15 overs. Another tidy over from Tahir after getting hit for a maximum on the first delivery as he concedes just 8.
Wicket! Imran Tahir strikes again and Ishan Kishan (23) plays a reckless shot and Suresh Raina takes a simple catch with in the circle. MI - 101/5 in 14.4 overs.
Most wickets in #IPL2019 :— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) May 12, 2019
Overs 1-6: Deepak Chahar, 15
Overs 7-15: Imran Tahir, 24*
Overs 16-20: Kagiso Rabada, 19#MIvCSK #IPL2019Final
SIX!! Pollard welcomes Imran Tahir with a maximum straight down the ground.
MS Dhoni introduces Jadeja in the 14th over and the left-arm spinner concedes just 4 from it. Pollard and Kishan are taking their time in the middle before exploding.
5 runs and the wicket of Krunal Pandya for Shardul Thakur in that over. MI - 90/4 in 13 overs. Birthday boy Pollard - 0* and Ishan Kishan 21* are in the middle.
Wicket! Krunal Pandya (7) has been caught by Shardul Thakur off his own delivery. The bowler covered a big distance, fumbles, but eventually manages to pouch it. Brilliant catch from the bowler. MI - 89/4 in 12.3 overs.
Most wickets in middle overs (7-15) this IPL: 23 Imran Tahir * 11 S Gopal 10 R Jadeja/ R Ashwin/ A Mishra/ Y Chahal
WICKET!!! MS Dhoni introduces Imran Tahir the leg-spinner strikes. In-form Suryakumar Yadav (15) has been clean bowled and there comes the customary celebration from Tahir. Mumbai Indians - 82/3 in 11.2 overs.
Four! Suryakumar Yadav ends Harbhajan's over with a boundary. The off-spinner finishes his spell with 4-0-27-0. MI- 80/0 after 11 overs.
Four! Suryakumar Yadav hits Harbhajan Singh over long-on and Ravindra Jadeja almost completed the catch to dismiss him, but the ball goes for a boundary. Brilliant effort from Jadeja.
Four! Dwayne Bravo bowls a slower full toss and Ishan Kishan sweeps him for a boundary. The southpaw takes a single on the next ball and retains the strike. Mumbai Indians - 70/2 in 10 overs. Surya-Kishan are reviving Mumbai.
Four! Ishan Kishan hits Dwayne Bravo over mid-on and gets a boundary. It was bowled in the slot and hit in the gap for a boundary.
Another tidy over from Harbhajan Singh and Mumbai Indians reach 58/2 after 9 overs. Ishan Kishan - 5* & Suryakumar - 7*.
Milestone Alert! MS Dhoni has most dismissals as wicket-keeper in the IPL.
MS Dhoni mow has 132 dismissals in #IPL cricket - the most by a keeper!— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) May 12, 2019
Dinesh Karthik has 131#CSKvMI#MIvCSK#IPL2019
50 comes up for Mumbai Indians as 5 runs came from Harbhajan's over. MI - 50/2 after 7 overs.
Terrific comeback! Wicket over maiden from Deepak Chahar. Mumbai Indians - 45/2 (6 overs). The match-winners of Qualifier 1 for Mumbai Indians - Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav - are into the middle.
The match-winners of Qualifier 1 for Mumbai Indians - Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav - are into the middle.
Wicket! Rohit Sharma (15) edges the slower one from Deepak Chahar and MS Dhoni takes a good catch behind the stumps. Mumbai have lost their openers in quick succession. MI - 45/2 in 5.2 overs.
Master stroke from Dhoni... getting Chahar back after being hit for 22 off 2. Chahar gets Rohit!— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) May 12, 2019
So this is the thing....MI have all boxes ticked, but CSK have Dhoni!🙏#IPLFinal2019
Wicket! Shardul Thakur comes back strongly and gets rid of Quinton de Kock (29) on the next ball after getting hammered. Easy catch for MS Dhoni behind the stumps. MI - 45/1 in 4.5 overs.
SIX!! Another short-pitched bouncer from Shardul Thakur and Quinton de Kock whacks it away over mid-wicket for a maximum.
Four! Rohit Sharma ends Harbhajan Singh's tight over with a boundary. This is the first four of MI innings. MI - 37/0 after 4 overs.
Harbhajan Singh has been introduced by MS Dhoni as Mumbai openers looked to attack their strike pacers.
SIXXX! Quinton de Kock is dealing in sixes. Third maximum from this over. The MI opener has picked the man he's going to attack tonight. 20 runs came from that over from CSK pacer.
SIX!! Quinton de Kock hits Deepak Chahar over cover region and gets another maximum of the over. He's going to attack Chahar and build pressure.
SIX!! Quinton de Kock steps down the ground and hammers Deepak Chahar for a maximum on the first ball of his second over.
After 2 overs, Mumbai Indians are 10/0. Shardul was punished for a maximum in that over.
SIX!! Rohit Sharma plays his trademark pull shot on the short-pitched delivery from Shardul Thakur and Bang. The ball sails into the stands for a maximum and it was lost.
Tidy first over from Deepak Chahar as he concedes just two. Mumbai Indians - 2/0 after 1st over.
Deepak Chahar starts with the new ball for CSK and De Kock gets off the mark on the first ball.
MS Dhoni and his teammates are stepping into the field to bowl first and enter the huddle. While Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock are walking into the middle to start innings.
Kris Srikanth has this to say on the Final.
And the finals of the @IPL is here and expecting a sensational contest between @CskIPLTeam and MI! The surface from the looks like a batting track that can get slower in the second innings, whatever said I m expecting a real close finals here!— Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) May 12, 2019
IPL Final Stats!
In 11 #IPL finals— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) May 12, 2019
Ave total batting 1st: 176
Sides batting 1st: won 7 titles
Sides batting 2nd: won 4 titles
All three title wins for #MI batting 1st#CSK won 2 titles batting 1st and one title batting 2nd#CSKvMI#MIvCSK#IPL2019Final #IPL2019
All the three previous MI-CSK finals were won by the team batting first. So, Mumbai have followed the trend.
All the three previous MI-CSK finals were won by the team batting first.— Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) May 12, 2019
2010: CSK won by 22 runs
2013: MI won by 23 runs
2015: MI won by 41 runs#MIvCSK #MI #CSK #IPL2019Final
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga.
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir.
MS Dhoni, CSK skipper: We were looking to bowl first. If the result is in your favour, then it's fine, otherwise they'll say the guys are fatigued. We don't put a lot of effort in the fielding, so the guys should be fine. We're going in with the same team.
Pitch Report: VVS Laxman says the pitch is going to be a belter.
Toss at IPL Finals!
Toss record in #IPLFinal— Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) May 12, 2019
Opt to bat: Won 5; Lost 1
Opt to field: Won 3; Lost 2
In their last nine Play-Off matches, CSK has won eight tosses.#MIvCSK #MI #CSK #IPL2019Final
CSK players arrive at the stadium.
The #Yellove sun shines, making way for the super kings into the #IPL2019Final! #WhistlePodu #CSKvsMI 💛🦁 pic.twitter.com/QC9SlxUS1r— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 12, 2019
Hitman Vs Thala!
Hitman's blue brigade will take on MS Dhoni's yellow army in the Final of #VIVOIPL 2019.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 12, 2019
What is your prediction for the game?
💙 vs 🧡 pic.twitter.com/khYasw83ik
Head to Head: MI and CSK in IPL:
#MIvCSK in IPL:— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) May 12, 2019
Overall : MI (16) - CSK (11)
Knockouts/Playoffs : MI (4) - CSK (4)
Finals : MI (2) - CSK (1)
Since 2015 : MI (7) - CSK (2)#IPL2019Final
Fans are ready in Hyderabad!
Visuals from Hyderabad ahead of the toss 👇— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 12, 2019
Where are you watching tonight's #IPLFinal2019#OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/VUiPrEPztS
Sachin Tendulkar wishes Kieron Pollard on his birthday and wants it to be a special one for him.
Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @KieronPollard55! Hope you can make this day extra special. You know what I mean. 😉 pic.twitter.com/LJezgusau4— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 12, 2019
Jason Behrendorff has a special message for Mumbai Indians.
Not with the team right now but always a part of #OneFamily 💙— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 12, 2019
P.S - Wait for it 🤙😋#CricketMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #IPL2019Final #MIvCSK @JDorff5 pic.twitter.com/P97IyIeyCZ
CSK leave for the Final.
Revving up the intensity ahead of the big big night! #WhistlePodu #Yellove #IPL2019Final #MIvCSK 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/P9aZhy98lk— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 12, 2019
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here