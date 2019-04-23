IPL 2019: Gayle, Rahul form gives up good pace: Mayank

Punjab batsman Mayank Agarwal said Gayle and Rahul maintaining form will be crucial for them to reach the knockout stage.

On Gayle and KL Rahul:

They are going great guns. Even last year and this year, they have been really consistent for us. They are in the top five run-getters of the tournament. It’s amazing to have both of them at the top of the order, gives us good pace because they are almost always setting it up for us. The team is in a good position. We are out there to go out there and play cricket, do our best, try and win games.

On batting with Gayle:

If he is going great guns, all you have to do is take the single and you are sitting in the best seat in the house. But jokes apart, he has been firing for us. He brings a lot of advantage to the side he is playing, the kind of pressure he is putting on the bowlers just makes it easy for the guy who is at the other end. All the focus is on him, the bowlers are putting a lot of mental energy in trying to get him out.

On not losing players to World Cup camps:

The credit goes to the people who put their head into selecting the side and knowing who are the people who are going to be available.

On Ashwin as captain:

Ashwin gets in a lot of hard work. Obviously, we all know he is a very thinking cricketer, very smart cricketer. He is the kind of person who spends a lot of time in thinking, planning and going about understanding each and every person. He is also great with communication. He goes out to every player, communicates well to them and if there is anything required of the player or if there is a specific role that needs to communicated, he does all of that.