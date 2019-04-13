Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2019: Harbhajan set to skip KKR game due to stiff neck

By Pti
harbhajan

Kolkata, April 13: In-form senior off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has not travelled with the Chennai Super Kings team for their away Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Kolkata Knight Riders as he is recovering from a neck injury and also attending to family issues.

IPL SPECIAL PAGE

The 38-year-old has been in brilliant form in the current edition getting seven wickets from four games, including two man-of-the-match awards.

"I was supposed to play in Jaipur against Rajasthan Royals but in the morning of the game, I had severe neck pain and had to pull out," Harbhajan told PTI on Saturday (April 13).

As he was recovering from the neck pain, both his wife and daughter fell ill and he decided against travelling to Kolkata.

"Both my wife and daughter are not keeping well. I am in Mumbai taking care of my family. Once they get well, I will join the team back," said Harbhajan.

If all goes well, Harbhajan might join the team for their ninth game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 17 or for the match against RCB on April 21.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: BHA 0 - 5 BOU
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Saturday, April 13, 2019, 20:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 13, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue