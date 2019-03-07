IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab Players list: Complete squad of R Ashwin-led KXIP

They had a topsy-turvy season in IPL 2018 but led by an aggressive captain in Ravichandran Ashwin, KXIP would be raring to go full throttle in this season. The team has some of the best T20 players in their ranks and they would be hoping to maintain the intensity all through the season.

In the first half of the 2018 season, KXIP were going all guns blazing but the team fizzled out halfway through and failed to make it to the playoffs stages. Ashwin and the support staff would be looking to learn from their mistakes and put up consistent show in 2019.

The franchise made some interesting purchases in the IPL 2019 Auction. The team has a perfect blend of youth and experience this time around and it will be interesting to see how Kings XI Punjab performs this year.

Chris Gayle and KL Rahul's sublime form before the start of the season would have widened the smile on the faces of the team management for these two batsmen can single-handedly change the course of the match.

Here's all you need to know about KXIP for IPL 2019:

Home Ground: Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

Squad strength: 23 (8 overseas)

Coach: Mike Hesson

Players Bought in IPL 2019 Auction:

Mandeep Singh (transfer)

Varun Chakravarty

Sam Curran

Mohammad Shami

Prabhsimran Singh

Nicolas Pooran

Moises Henriques

Hardus Vilijoen

Darshan Nalkande

Sarfaraz Khan

Arshdeep Singh

Agnivesh Ayachi

Harpreet Brar

Murugan Ashwin

Players Retained: Chris Gayle, David Miller, Karun Nair, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, R Ashwin, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Mujeeb ur Rahman.