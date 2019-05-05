IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab Vs Chennai Super Kings: Live Updates: Ashwin wins toss, invites Dhoni to bat first

Mohali, May 5: Chennai Super Kings will aim to maintain their pole position with a victory over a struggling Kings XI Punjab in their last Indian Premier League (IPL) group league encounter here on Sunday (May 5). Kings XI meanwhile would be looking to end this year's campaign on a high by defeating big team like CSK and taking a consolation win.

After a defeat against Mumbai Indians in an earlier match, Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK bounced back with a massive 80-run win over Delhi Capitals in their last game, to once again capture the No.1 spot.

Heavy loss against Mumbai Indians saw their net run-rate falling and now with just a game left in the league stage, the defending champions need a win to maintain their dominance and cement their position at the top.

In contrast, Punjab, who are already out of the play-offs race, would be playing only for pride. KXIP skipper Ravichandran Ashwin admitted that powerplay has been one of his team's "massive problems".

Their in-form openers Chris Gayle and KL Rahul, who have been among runs, would be keen to come good against CSK. The likes of Sam Curran, Mayank Agarwal and Nicholas Pooran will have to shoulder more responsibility in the middle-order. Their bowling largely depends on skipper Ashwin and Shami.

