Cricket

IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab Vs Chennai Super Kings: Live Updates: Ashwin wins toss, invites Dhoni to bat first

Mohali, May 5: Chennai Super Kings will aim to maintain their pole position with a victory over a struggling Kings XI Punjab in their last Indian Premier League (IPL) group league encounter here on Sunday (May 5). Kings XI meanwhile would be looking to end this year's campaign on a high by defeating big team like CSK and taking a consolation win.

After a defeat against Mumbai Indians in an earlier match, Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK bounced back with a massive 80-run win over Delhi Capitals in their last game, to once again capture the No.1 spot.

Heavy loss against Mumbai Indians saw their net run-rate falling and now with just a game left in the league stage, the defending champions need a win to maintain their dominance and cement their position at the top.

In contrast, Punjab, who are already out of the play-offs race, would be playing only for pride. KXIP skipper Ravichandran Ashwin admitted that powerplay has been one of his team's "massive problems".

Their in-form openers Chris Gayle and KL Rahul, who have been among runs, would be keen to come good against CSK. The likes of Sam Curran, Mayank Agarwal and Nicholas Pooran will have to shoulder more responsibility in the middle-order. Their bowling largely depends on skipper Ashwin and Shami.

Here are the live updates from the match between KXIP and CSK:

03:39 pm

KXIP (Playing XI): Chris Gayle, Lokesh Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran(w), Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami.

03:38 pm

CSK (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir.

03:33 pm

MS Dhoni: Nothing really has changed. Last game in the league and it is to sort things out before the important phase. We are playing with the same squad.

03:32 pm

Ravichandran Ashwin: We will be bowling first. We have not used all the wickets. Every game is important for the franchise. We have only one change.

03:31 pm

Toss: R Ashwin wins toss, elects to bowl first against CSK.

03:26 pm

Pitch Report by Pommie Mbangwa: It looks a good surface. This is the ground where it has turned the least for the spinners and Chennai need to adapt. You want to know what you are chasing at this ground.

03:22 pm

MS Dhoni Vs R Ashwin!

03:04 pm

CSK leave for IS Bindra Stadium.

03:03 pm

West Indies power at Mohali!

    Story first published: Sunday, May 5, 2019, 14:54 [IST]
