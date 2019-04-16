Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2019: KKIP vs RR preview, where to watch live streaming: Punjab host Rajasthan amid the shadow of 'Mankading'

By
Kings XI Punjab
It remains to be seen if the two teams have moved on from the unsavoury 'Mankading' episode

Mohali, April 16: Jos Buttler and Ravichandran Ashwin will face off against each other for the first time since the 'Mankading' episode when Kings XI Punjab host Rajasthan Royals at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in an Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture here on Tuesday (April 16).

Much has happened since Ashwin whipped off the bails to dismiss Buttler, who was backing up too far, when the two sides met in Jaipur on March 26.

Though Ashwin justified his decision later, the incident drew a lot of flak from aficionados and the fans alike and it remains to be seen if the two teams have moved on from the unsavoury incident.

Kings XI have won four and lost as many matches in the IPL so far. On the other hand, the Ajinkya Rahane-led Rajasthan Royals have won just two out of the seven outings.

IPL SPECIAL SITE | POINTS TABLE

KKIP had prevailed over RR when the two sides met previously in the match marred by the 'Mankading' row.

Buttler the key

Buttler the key

Buttler is the key man for RR and 43-ball 89 was the cornerstone of the recent chase of 188 against Mumbai Indians.

The only other match which Rajasthan won was against Royal Challengers Bangalore, in which Buttler again played a key role, hitting 59 runs when his team was chasing a target of 159.

Gayle force!

Gayle force!

If Buttler boosts Royals' batting, Kings XI have Chris Gayle, who smashed an unbeaten 99 to single-handedly anchor Punjab to 173 against RCB in the previous game.

Other Punjab opener KL Rahul also has been in good form.

Ashwin needs suport

Ashwin needs suport

The bowling attack of Kings XI has been good only in patches. Mohammad Shami, Andrew Tye and all-rounder Sam Curran bled too many runs to hurt the hosts.

They will need to bowl a tight line to support skipper Ashwin, who has the ability to frustrate even top batsmen with his intelligent bowling.

Stokes factor

Stokes factor

Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer has troubled the batsmen with his fast bouncers and deadly yorkers and would look for another good outing Tuesday.

English all-rounder Ben Stokes, who failed to defend 18 runs in the last over against Chennai Super Kings, had missed the last match due to an injury and it remains to be seen if he makes a comeback against Punjab.

Match details

Tuesday, April 16

Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals

8pm at Mohali

Live telecast on Star Sports

Live streaming on Hotstar

Live updates on myKhel.com

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: LGN 1 - 1 RMD
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 10:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 16, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue