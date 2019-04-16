IPL 2019: KKIP vs RR preview, where to watch live streaming: Punjab host Rajasthan amid the shadow of 'Mankading'

Buttler the key
Buttler is the key man for RR and 43-ball 89 was the cornerstone of the recent chase of 188 against Mumbai Indians.
The only other match which Rajasthan won was against Royal Challengers Bangalore, in which Buttler again played a key role, hitting 59 runs when his team was chasing a target of 159.
Gayle force!
If Buttler boosts Royals' batting, Kings XI have Chris Gayle, who smashed an unbeaten 99 to single-handedly anchor Punjab to 173 against RCB in the previous game.
Other Punjab opener KL Rahul also has been in good form.
Ashwin needs suport
The bowling attack of Kings XI has been good only in patches. Mohammad Shami, Andrew Tye and all-rounder Sam Curran bled too many runs to hurt the hosts.
They will need to bowl a tight line to support skipper Ashwin, who has the ability to frustrate even top batsmen with his intelligent bowling.
Stokes factor
Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer has troubled the batsmen with his fast bouncers and deadly yorkers and would look for another good outing Tuesday.
English all-rounder Ben Stokes, who failed to defend 18 runs in the last over against Chennai Super Kings, had missed the last match due to an injury and it remains to be seen if he makes a comeback against Punjab.