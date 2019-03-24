IPL 2019: KKR vs SRH: Live Updates: Warner, Bairstow put SRH in commanding position; Chawla gives KKR first wicket

Bengaluru, March 24: Comeback man David Warner would be the cynosure of all eyes when last year's finalist Sunrisers Hyderabad open their campaign against two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the 12th Indian Premier League at the Eden Gardens on Sunday (March 24).

Under Warner's captaincy Sunrisers won their maiden IPL title in 2016 and a year later, he was the leading run-getter for his team.

But the Australian opener missed the last IPL because of last year's infamous ball tampering episode in Cape Town, and is set make his IPL comeback alongside Steve Smith. Warner will be the most scrutinised player for Sunrisers this season after he was banned for a year over his role in the ball-tampering scandal.

While Warner and Smith were banned for a year, young Cameron Bancroft was left out for nine months for his role. And come this year, both Warner and Smith would be hoping to make an impact for their respective IPL sides.

Kane Williamson, who led them to runners-up finish in the Aussie's absence last season, will continue to captain Sunrisers. Sunrisers, led by the captain cool from New Zealand, is a team that is known for its depth and variation in bowling.

In KKR's camp, skipper Dinesh Karthik will look to make most of the IPL opportunity to get the selectors' attention. Taking charge of the team after Gautam Gambhir's exit, Karthik led KKR to third place finish following their loss to SRH in the second eliminator last year. KKR have roped in Carlos Brathwaite to go along side Andre Russell, Sunil Narine as they would look to reinforce their batting firepower with Chris Lynn.

Here’s MyKhel’s Live Updates for the Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Kolkata Knight Riders match at Eden Gardens: