IPL 2019: KKR vs SRH: Live Updates: Warner, Bairstow put SRH in commanding position; Chawla gives KKR first wicket

Bengaluru, March 24: Comeback man David Warner would be the cynosure of all eyes when last year's finalist Sunrisers Hyderabad open their campaign against two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the 12th Indian Premier League at the Eden Gardens on Sunday (March 24).
Under Warner's captaincy Sunrisers won their maiden IPL title in 2016 and a year later, he was the leading run-getter for his team.
IPL SPECIAL PAGE | KKR vs SRH Preview
But the Australian opener missed the last IPL because of last year's infamous ball tampering episode in Cape Town, and is set make his IPL comeback alongside Steve Smith. Warner will be the most scrutinised player for Sunrisers this season after he was banned for a year over his role in the ball-tampering scandal.
While Warner and Smith were banned for a year, young Cameron Bancroft was left out for nine months for his role. And come this year, both Warner and Smith would be hoping to make an impact for their respective IPL sides.
Kane Williamson, who led them to runners-up finish in the Aussie's absence last season, will continue to captain Sunrisers. Sunrisers, led by the captain cool from New Zealand, is a team that is known for its depth and variation in bowling.
In KKR's camp, skipper Dinesh Karthik will look to make most of the IPL opportunity to get the selectors' attention. Taking charge of the team after Gautam Gambhir's exit, Karthik led KKR to third place finish following their loss to SRH in the second eliminator last year. KKR have roped in Carlos Brathwaite to go along side Andre Russell, Sunil Narine as they would look to reinforce their batting firepower with Chris Lynn.
Here’s MyKhel’s Live Updates for the Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Kolkata Knight Riders match at Eden Gardens:
Warner cruising at 77 off 49! He's set himself up nicely for a century and could possibly score of the first 100 of the ongoing season of the IPL. That would be the perfect comeback!
INTO THE STANDS! Shankar hits Narine for a maximum! He's settled in very quickly and SRH haven't slowed down despite the loss of a wicket. SRH 129/ 1 in 14 overs
He's gone BIG in his 3rd delivery! Just Vijay Shankar things 🤷♂️— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 24, 2019
SRH - 129/1, 13.4 overs#KKRvSRH #OrangeArmy #RiseWithUs
WICKET! Chawla finally gives KKR the first breakthrough of the match. Breaks the Warner-Bairstow partnership! Another googly from Chawla.. Bairstow wanted to smash it through midwicket, went for the pull but was too early into shot and the balls knocks the off-stump.
FOUR! Warner's taking the game away from KKR. Dominating the show at Eden Gardens. Hits Chawla for a boundary. That's the price you pay when you bowl short to a batsman like Warner.
And the boss is there to cheer on his boys at the stadium!
Look who's arrived at the Eden Gardens 😍😍#VIVOIPL #KKRvSRH pic.twitter.com/LvSufUeNg8— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 24, 2019
And this brings up the 100 for SRH. Warner on 64 off 38, Bairstow on 34 off 30. SRH cruising here and KKR are without a wicket with 11 overs gone! SRH 104/0 in 11.2 overs
WARNER brings up his 50 with a MAXIMUM! What a comeback! This is the Asutralian's 37th IPL half-century. Warner smashes Russell for a maximum to bring in his boundary in style! SRH 82/0 in 9 overs
Big Appeal! Narine to Bairstow: Stuck on the pad. Bairstow plays all around but KKR have already burnt one review and can’t review this one. This looked quite close.
Narine in for his second over. Can he break the partnership? The first ball goes for a boundary!
KKR could do with a wicket now! They bring in Kuldeep into the attack. But Bairstow, Warner still at the crease at the end of the over. Time for a strategic timeout!
Powerplay ends with this over. SRH 54/0 in 6 overs
Look at his confidence! Back to back fours off Warner's bat! Let us tell you he's just revving up 😉— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 24, 2019
SRH - 54/0, 6 overs #KKRvSRH #OrangeArmy #RiseWithUs pic.twitter.com/mWgrcp6FII
Warner is on a roll! 34 off 21 balls! Smashes Narine for back-to-back fours! The Caribbean's over went for 11 runs!
KKR's crowning jewel Narine takes the ball.
THE CARIBBEAN MAGICIAN IS HERE! 🧙♂️#KKRvSRH #VIVOIPL #KKRHaiTaiyaar— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 24, 2019
SIX!!! Excellent work from Bairstow. Tossed up on middle, Baistow comes down the track and sends it sailing over Chawla's head for a maximum! SRH 36/0 in 4.2 overs
SRH review: Chawla to Bairstow: Bairstow looks to whip it through midwicket but looks to have missed it. SRH take review. Snicko shows a small spike as ball passed the bat. Bairstow saved. Review successful!
KKR Review: Huge appeal but this is pitched way outside leg. Warner struch on the pad as he misreads the google. DK takes a review. KKR lose a review
Another boundary! Two boundaries off Chawla! Warners setting in nicely
FOUR! A beautiful shot from David Warner and he's away.
Prasidh Krishna kicks off the proceedings for KKR. Warner starts off with 2 runs. Prasidh gives away two extras (wide) and a free hit in the opening over. The first over goes for 8 without loss
Despite soaring temperatures in Kolkata the fans have packed the stadium for KKR's first home game of the season!
LET THE CHANTS BEGIN! KKR! KKR! KKR! KKR! 📢#KKRvSRH #VIVOIPL #KKRHaiTaiyaar— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 24, 2019
Living upto the Eden Gardens tradition birthday boy Shakibal Hasan rings the bell to start the proceedings. The KKR players walk onto the field after a huddle. Jonny Bairstow to open with David Warner for SRH. All eyes will be on Warner who will be absolutely stoked to be back after his time away from the game!
Playing XI's for the KKR vs SRH match
Here's the Playing XI for #KKRvSRH— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 24, 2019
Live - https://t.co/fEZf4tFXHJ pic.twitter.com/J5ETJczfTX
Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (captain), Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma
Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (captain, wk), Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna
Karthik wins the toss
.@DineshKarthik wins the toss and opts to bowl first against the @SunRisers in Match 2 of #VIVOIPL#KKRvSRH pic.twitter.com/krYPFw5rOR— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 24, 2019
Captain’s speak: Dinesh Karthik (KKR): We have some good memories here. The crowd’s always supporting us. We didn’t make it to the final but we were proud of our efforts. We’ve looked at the wicket and thought it’ll be pretty even throughout so we’ll chase. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH): Great feeling, I’m glad they chose me (captain). Unfortunately we lose Kane, but good thing is he’ll be back for the next match. Warner is back
Heads is the call! KKR won the toss skipper Dinesh Karthik chose to bowl
Captains!
It's DK's Knights vs Bhuvi's Risers.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 24, 2019
Who are you rooting for? #VIVOIPL #KKRvSRH pic.twitter.com/pxeMCOGn8H
It's time for the first match of the day at Kolkata and the toss is just ten minutes away.
It's game time here at the Eden Gardens where the @KKRiders are all set to take on the @SunRisers #KKRvSRH pic.twitter.com/noZ2oafRsQ— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 24, 2019
Just under two hours for the action to begin at Eden Gardens!
The D-Day is here.— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 24, 2019
KKR vs SRH.
Eden Gardens, Kolkata. #OrangeArmy 🧡, our #VivoIPL 2019 journey begins today.#RiseWithUs pic.twitter.com/bMNlnDR39c
After defending champions Chennai Super Kings got their campaign off to a winning start it is time for last year’s finalists Sunrisers Hyderabad to get their IPL 2019 campaign underway. Last year’s finalist SRH are set to take on KKR at the Eden Gardens.
It's time to takeover, time to conquer, time to rise! #OrangeArmy! It's time for #VIVOIPL! #KKRvSRH #RiseWithUs pic.twitter.com/UgNw55HA94— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 24, 2019
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here