IPL 2019: MI vs KKR: Live Updates: It's do or die for Kolkata against Mumbai

Mumbai, May 5: Their play-off chances hanging in balance, Kolkata Knight Riders will keep no stone unturned as they take on Mumbai Indians with a prayer on their lips in a must-win Indian Premier League (IPL) game on Sunday (May 5).

KKR defeated Kings XI Punjab to keep their play-off hopes alive till the last league game. Meanwhile, MI would like to carry on the winning momentum as 18 points and a better net run-rate than both first placed Chennai Super Kings and third placed Delhi Capitals will give them two shots at qualifying for the final.

With Chris Lynn and Shubman Gill coming good and the marauding Andre Russell to follow at No 4, skipper Dinesh Karthik would fancy his chances at the batting-friendly Wankhede.

Gill's confidence would have boosted after his back-to-back half-centuries against Mumbai Indians (at home) and Kings Xi Punjab. His unbeaten 65 off 49 balls steered KKR to a seven-wicket victory against KXIP in Mohali on Friday.

If the likes of seasoned Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya and leggie Rahul Chahar have to be taken to task, then KKR batsman will have to put up a special show. Russell, who has been consistently delivering for his team, will have to showcase his prowess and mettle once again.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians, who have already qualified for the play-offs will eye revenge after KKR after they had suffered a 34-run defeat in Kolkata in a high-scoring thriller despite Hardik Pandya's breath-taking 91 off 34 balls. Also the result of the match which finalise on which position Mumbai finish and who will be their opponent in the play-offs.

Here’s MyKhel’s Live Updates of the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match:

All in all, everyone's eyes will be on this final match of the league stage which promises to be a cracker of a contest. .@Jaspritbumrah93 and his yorkers - one last time at the Wankhede in #IPL2019 🔥💙#OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/PvglJAK9dU — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 5, 2019 Meanwhile, Mumbai would look to continue their winning run and will hope to get a better run-rate to get two shots at the final. MI's opponents for the playoffs will also be decided following the outcome of this match.

📹 That's all you need to know ahead of #MIvKKR #VIVOIPL #KKRHaiTaiyaar pic.twitter.com/YIGKs7ywiY — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 5, 2019 A win for the visitors will secure Kolkata Knight Riders playoff berth. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s fate also lies on the outcome of this match. A win for KKR would be the end of the road for SRH and the Dinesh Karthik-led team will secure the last playoff berth. There is a lot riding on this match as the Kolkata Knight Riders are set to take on hosts Mumbai Indians in the second match of the last weekend double-header of the season. The final match of the league stage of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League is set to start in an an hour at the Wankhede Stadium.