IPL 2019: MI vs RR: Live Updates: Rampaging Butter guides Rajasthan to a 4-wicket win over Mumbai

Mumbai, April 12: West Indian duo of Kieron Pollard and Alzarri Joseph will hog the limelight when Mumbai Indians lock horns with an out-of-sorts Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match in which home skipper Rohit Sharma's return from injury will also be awaited.
A leg spasm had forced Rohit to miss an IPL game for the first time in 11 seasons when he set out of Mumbai's last game against Kings XI Punjab. In his absence, stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard ensured MI continue its good run as his whirlwind 83-run knock helped the side script a three-wicket win in a humdinger on Wednesday.
The winning runs were hit by 22-year-old Alzarri Joseph, who has been the new sensation in this year's cash-rich T20 league. After a dream debut where he returned with best IPL figures of six for 12 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Alzarri (15 not out) played a crucial cameo against Kings XI to romp the side home.
Here's MyKhel's Live Updates of the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium:
FOUR!! And its over. Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets.
Hardik Pandya in for the last ball. Gopal sends it straight up towards long on. Goes high but misses. Need four from four
Dropped and Gopal takes a single. Rohit Sharma looks unhappy. 6 needed off 6
Rajasthan need 7 off 7
Joseph saves the boundary but is down as he jams his shoulder into the boundary. Not a good sign for MI. The medics checking him out now.
Review lost. Shreyas Gopal survives. RR need 13 off 10
Big appeal. Umpire gives not out. Rohit Sharma asks for review.
Two new batsmen at the crease. RR need 14 off 11
WICKET!! The game is turning on its head!! Steve Smith walks after 12 off 15.
WICKET!! The perfect delivery from Krunal Pandya as he hits the middle stump. Livingstone goes for 1 off 2.
WICKET!! Tripathi goes for the sweep shot and finds the fielder. Hardik Pandya takes a safe catch to dismiss Tripathi off a KP delivery
WICKET!! Bumrah gets his man as Samson goes 31 off 26.
Rajasthan need 19 off 23 balls to win
Almost home
A smashing innings.
Hardik Pandya gives away just five runs off the over.
Steve Smith in. Rajasthan need 35 off 36. Mumbai need wickets.
28 runs off the over!!! Buttler is taking the game away from the hosts.
Four more!!
18 already from the over. Two more balls left. Boundaries off every delivery.
Two back to back fours to follow the maximum! Butter is thrashing Mumbai in their own den.
MAXIMUM! Buttler is absolutely unstoppable. Beautiful timing as he hits Joseph for a six
15 off the over. RR cruising at 118/1
Chahar into the attack. Hit for a six on the first and another maximum on the third delivery.
Bumrah gives away just three off his second over
Halfway through the innings and RR's 100 comes up
Buttler's 50 was studded with four sixes and four 4's
50 comes up for Jos Buttler off 29. Wonderful innings from the opener as he anchors RR's chase.
Behrendorff back for his third over. Hit for a four off the first ball
SIX MORE! Buttler on fire here at the Wankhede.
SIX!! to begin the over
Chahar gave away 8 off his over. KP back into the attack
Good over from Krunal Pandya as he picks up an important wicket and gives away just 5 runs.
WICKET!!! Pandya picks up early wicket as Rahane has to walk. A good innings from the RR skipper comes to an end as he's caught at deep mid wicket by Suryakumar Yadav. Rahane walks for 37 off 21.
Krunal Pandya into the attack.
End of powerplay RR cruising at 59/0
Just a single to end the over. Bumrah gives away 10 runs in his first over. Rajasthan cruising at 59 for no loss.
FOUR more!
Bumrah into the attack. Rahane hits him for a four on the first ball
17 runs off the over
Four more added!
SIX! Rahane launches it wide over long on.
FOUR! Rahane slices it over point
Big Appeal. Umpire gives not out. MI review it and lose review. RR 32/0
MAXIMUM! Buttler times it well to loft it over mid-off. RR flying here after Rahane survived in the first over. Behrendorff gives away 16 runs in his second over.
FOUR more to finish the over. 8 runs from the second over.
Alzarri Joseph into the attack. FOUR off the third ball.
WICKET! Rahane goes for an appeal. Umpire has given Rahane out. RR review. Rahane survives. Good decision to review.
FOUR! Rahane gets off with a boundary
Rahane and Buttler start RR's chase. Behrendorff in with the new ball. Three dot balls to begin the chase
Rajasthan Royals need 188 to win
Mumbai put 187/5 on the board. RR need 188 to win here at the Wankhede Stadium
MAXIMUM!!! The last over has gone for 16 runs and Hardik Pandya struck 28 off 11.
FOUR more. MI reach 180 for 5
Ishan Kishan hits Unadkat for four on the first ball of the last over.
Just six balls left
MAXIMUM! Pandya sends it for an important six to end the over on a positive note.
WICKET!!! Buttler takes another good catch as he takes the big wicket of Quinton de Kock. de Kock walks after a steady knock of 81 off 52.
FOUR! de Kock smashes Archer for a boundary
De Kock survives as Archer misjudges him. Two runs to end the over. Two more overs left. When MI started they looked like they would put 200 on the board. Will Pandya-de Kock get is past 180.
MAXIMUM!!! Hardik Pandya joins the party with a six over midwicket.
FOUR! De Kock keeps the scoreboard ticking as he sends it behind square on the leg side for a boundary.
Hardik Pandya in
WICKET! Pollard scores just 6 off 12 as Mumbai lose third wicket. Archer gets Pollard as Gopal takes a safe catch to send him back.
Pollard, de Kock at the centre but Mumbai Indians innings have slowed down as the run rate has come down to 7.40
Gopal ends with 4-0-21-0. No wicket for him but he kept the MI batsmen in check.
With the big-hitting Pollard at the centre what will RR's bowlers do to keep the run-rate in check.
Good over from Gopal. Four dot balls on the trot. Just two runs from the over.
A wicket and seven runs off Kulkarni's third over.
POLLARD walks in.
WICKET!!! Kulkarni dismisses Suryakumar Yadav! SKY goes for 16 off 10. Kulkarni gets the bails off for MI's second wickets
SIXXX!!!! Suryakumar hammered Gopal down the ground for a maximum!
Last 21 balls RR have given away 32 runs and picked up 1 wicket. The MI innings have slowed done slightly after the flying start they got off to.
Quinton de Kock brings up his 50 off 34.
Quinton de Kock on 49 off 33
Hosts Mumbai Indians bring up their 100 off 11.2 overs.
Unadkat back for his second over
Suryakumar Yadav in
WICKET! Rohit falls three short of his 50 as he walks for 47 off 32. Jofra Archer gives the visitors the much-needed wicket. Buttler takes a safe catch to dismiss the captain.
Archer back into the attack for his second over.
Rohit smashes Gowtham for 16 off the over.
FOUR more! Gowtham being hammered here at the Wankhede.
DISPATCHED INTO THE CROWD! Rohit Sharma launches it over deep mid wicket.
Gopal gives the MI batsmen in check giving away four off his third over.
Shreyas Gopal in for his third over.
MAXIMUM! Dispatched over mid-wicket. and then another maximum to finish the over. Two sixes of Livingstone's over.
Livingstone into the attack. The MI's innings have slowed down slightly.
Odds in MI's favour:
Off to a flier
57 runs given in the powerplay. Shreyas Gopal comes into the attack.
Unadkat slows down Mumbai's innings. Gives away just four runs in the sixth over.
Last over of the powerplay.
RR bring out Jaydev Unadkat into the attack.
12 runs off the fifth over.
MAXIMUM! De Kock off to a flier here at the Wankhede Stadium. Hits Archer for a four followed by a maximum on the second over.
Jofra Archer into the attack
FOUR more to finish the over! Three boundaries off the over as Mumbai get off to strong start.
FOUR more to begin Kulkarni's second over.
Gowtham's second over goes for 18 runs.
FOUR! Rohit Sharma finds the gap.
MAXIMUM!!! Big one into the stands! De Kock hits the first boundary of the match off Gowtham's first delivery in the second over.
Kulkarni in for the second over
Gowtham gives away five runs in the opening over of the game.
And we are underway. Rohit Sharma starts MI's innings with a single.
Krishnappa Gowtham in with the new ball
The umpires walk in. The Royals in a hudle and we are set for the first game of the Saturday double-header. Skipper Rohit Sharma, back into the team, walks on with Quinton de Kock to open the innings for the hosts.
Here's the Playing XI for the 4:00pm match:
Rajasthan Royals win the toss and opt to bowl against the hosts in the first double-header on Saturday.
Mumbai Indians is set to host Rajasthan Royals in Match no. 27 of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium
