IPL 2019: MI vs RR: Live Updates: Rampaging Butter guides Rajasthan to a 4-wicket win over Mumbai

Mumbai, April 12: West Indian duo of Kieron Pollard and Alzarri Joseph will hog the limelight when Mumbai Indians lock horns with an out-of-sorts Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match in which home skipper Rohit Sharma's return from injury will also be awaited.

IPL Special Page | Preview

A leg spasm had forced Rohit to miss an IPL game for the first time in 11 seasons when he set out of Mumbai's last game against Kings XI Punjab. In his absence, stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard ensured MI continue its good run as his whirlwind 83-run knock helped the side script a three-wicket win in a humdinger on Wednesday.

The winning runs were hit by 22-year-old Alzarri Joseph, who has been the new sensation in this year's cash-rich T20 league. After a dream debut where he returned with best IPL figures of six for 12 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Alzarri (15 not out) played a crucial cameo against Kings XI to romp the side home.

Here's MyKhel's Live Updates of the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium: