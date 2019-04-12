Cricket

IPL 2019: MI vs RR preview, where to watch, live streaming: Mumbai eye fourth straight win

By
Kieron Pollard
Kieron Pollard has led Mumbai Indians well in Rohit Sharma's absence.

Mumbai, April 12: West Indian duo of Kieron Pollard and Alzarri Joseph will hog the limelight when Mumbai Indians lock horns with an out-of-sorts Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match in which home skipper Rohit Sharma's return from injury will also be awaited.

A leg spasm had forced Rohit to miss an IPL game for the first time in 11 seasons when he set out of Mumbai's last game against Kings XI Punjab.

In his absence, stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard ensured MI continue its good run as his whirlwind 83-run knock helped the side script a three-wicket win in a humdinger on Wednesday.

The winning runs were hit by 22-year-old Alzarri Joseph, who has been the new sensation in this year's cash-rich T20 league. After a dream debut where he returned with best IPL figures of six for 12 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Alzarri (15 not out) played a crucial cameo against Kings XI to romp the side home.

Joseph also in form

Joseph also in form

So it would be interesting to see whether the Antigua-born Joseph and the big-hitting Pollard can carry their form into Saturday's game.

Another West Indian who would be in focus is Jofra Archer, who had given Rajasthan Royal a chance to defend 151 against Chennai Super Kings last night with a superb spell of fast bowling.

Mumbai are currently placed at the third spot with four wins from six matches, while Rajasthan are languishing at the seventh position with a solitary win from six matches.

Rohit's return

Rohit's return

Rohit's injury had given a scare to India ahead of the World Cup but Pollard has made it clear that the skipper missed the last game just as a precautionary measure and he should be back in the next game.

Rohit's inclusion will not only put to rest any doubts about his fitness but also boost the Mumbai's batting line-up, which also comprises Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and ever-reliable Surya Kumar Yadav.

Stokes has to fire

Stokes has to fire

Rajasthan would be wary of MI's attack after they were reduced to a 53 for three by CSK last night. None of the batsmen could score a big innings with Ben Stokes emerging as the top-scorer with 28 run.

Royals' batting line-up, including skipper Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith and Jos Buttler will need to pull up their socks to confront the Mumbai bowlers at the Wankhede Stadium. Archer had a decent outing against Chennai Super Kings and his performance would also be key as well as that of Stokes.

Pressure on Unadkat

Pressure on Unadkat

Royals pacers Jaydev Unadkat and Dhawal Kulkarni along with Shreyas Gopal and leggie Riyan Parag would have to deliver for their skipper if they have to stay alive and make it to the play-offs.

English all-rounder Stokes, who was hit for a six by New Zealand's Mitchell Santner to seal the four-wicket win for Chennai, will have to come up with something special with both bat and ball.

(With PTI inputs)

Match schedule

Saturday, April 13

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

4pm at Wankhede Stadium

Live on Star Sports Network

Live streaming on Hotstar

Live blog on myKhel.com

    Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2019, 12:55 [IST]
