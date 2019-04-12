Cricket

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni barges into the field to lodge his protest with umpires: Experts term it unfortunate

By
Image Courtesy: BCCI

Jaipur, April 12: Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni lost his bearings on the cricket field for the very first time as he rushed into the field of play to confront Indian umpire Ulhas Gandhe for not signalling a no ball, an act which certainly seemed out of line.

It was on the fourth ball of 20th over of the Chennai innings, when a waist-high full toss bowled by Ben Stokes to Mitchell Santner. Initially, it looked as if umpire Gandhe was about to signal no-ball only to decide otherwise.

Dhoni was seen shouting 'No ball' from the dug-out as Ravindra Jadeja was seen arguing with the umpire. Jadeja, who had hit Stokes for a maximum on the first ball of the over could have taken a single to get to the strike for Santner walked into the middle just a ball prior to that but sensing it was a No-ball and that they'll get a free hit on the next delivery, Jadeja went for a double.

To everyone's horror, an angry Dhoni entered the field of play, which certainly isn't allowed as per rule and took the umpire head-on. He was seen angrily gesturing at the umpire before leg umpire Chris Gaffaney asked Dhoni to leave the field of play.

Here's how people reacted on Twitter to Dhoni's gesture:

What shocked many was when official broadcaster Star Sports' presenter Murali Karthik lost a golden opportunity to ask the former India captain about the incident when it seemed he was game about answering the tough questions.

"You again took the game deep?" asked Karthik and Dhoni wittily replied, "By being there at the end do you mean having a conversation with the umpires?"

There was no follow-up questions after that.

(With inputs from PTI)

    Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2019, 1:50 [IST]
