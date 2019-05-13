IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians lift 4th IPL trophy with 1-win over Chennai Super Kings: Here's how cricketers reacted

Chasing a target of 150, CSK could only manage 149 and lost the game by 1 run. Shane Watson, who slammed a match-winning century for the CSK in the final last year - scored a well-calculated 80 before getting run out in the final over. Faf du Plessis contributed 26 runs for his team in the run chase.

Bestowed with the responsibility of defending 8 runs from the last over, Lasith Malinga showed his skills and composure till the last delivery of the over and ensured the CSK batters couldn't cross the line.

Kieron Pollard top-scored for the Mumbai side with his unbeaten 41-run knock while opener Quinton de Kock scored 29.

Deepak Chahar accounted for three batsmen while Shardul Thakur and Imran Tahir took two wickets each for CSK.

With this win, Rohit Sharma's boys won the match by a narrow margin of 1 run. They had also won the IPL 2017 final by 1 run when they defeated the Rising Pune Supergiants by 1 run. Mumbai have now won four out of the five finals they have been part of and CSK ended up on the losing side on three occasions (2013, 2015 and 2019).

Here's how cricketers reacted after Mumbai lifted their 4th IPL title:

Rohit Sharma, the winning captain: Throughout the tournament we played some good cricket which was the reason we qualified at the top. We planned to split the tournament into two parts, every thing we did as a team, we got the rewards for them. We have a squad of 25 players, everyone came in at some stage and did the job; the support-staff as well. Our bowling in particular was excellent, at different stages in the game, the bowlers put their hands up and brought us back. Every bowler who got an opportunity put their hand up, took responsibility and that's why we got the rewards for it. Malinga is a champion, he has been doing it for many years for us. I was thinking of hardik for the final over, but I wanted to back someone who has been in that situation for us before, and Malinga has been there many times. I am learning in every game, every time I take the field. I have to credit the team as well, it is up to the boys to step up otherwise the captain is made to look foolish. Credit to the boys!

MS Dhoni, Runner's up captain: As a team we had a good season. But we need to go back and reflect on how we reached the finals. It's not one of those years where we played really great cricket to reach here. The middle order wasn't great, and in IPLs it is very funny as to how both these teams are only passing on the trophies from one team to the other. Both teams made a lot of mistakes, they made one lesser mistake. I think the bowlers did really well for us, even today it was definitely more than an 150 wicket. They kept performing and kept getting wickets whenever needed. Whenever they restricted the opposition to a low score, somebody stepped up with thet bat, chipped in and that's how we've won most of our games. We have to go to our drawing board, and there is no real time for that now. We need to go into the World Cup and after that we need to see the gaps that we can fill. Nothing against the bowlers, it's the batsmen who need to step up. Hopefully yes.

Jasprit Bumrah , Man of the Match: Very happy. In the finals we know that it can get close and winning the title with MI is a special feeling. Today, surprisingly, I was very calm, I wasn't panicking at all and very happy to contribute to the team's success. I only take one ball and one day at a time and if you think like that you don't feel pressure at all.

Kieron Pollard: Of course, these sort are the games we need to perform in, these are the games that people remember, scoring runs first in the final is always good, the pressure is on the chasing team. Credit to these guys, Bumrah bowled a fine spell and then Lasith did the things he can do. In 2017, when we see back at that game (against RPS in the final), we didn't put many runs and it went to the final over, this season too we had some really close games. It's the teams that do not put pressure on themselves that can become champions at the end of the tournament.

Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar, MI icon and mentor: The key moment was to get Dhoni run-out. Also, in patches when Bumrah came and bowled those critical overs, especially after Malinga gave that expensive over. Even after that Krunal over that went for a lot of runs, Bumrah came in very hard. I think Malinga finished off really well, that was a beautiful over to finish off. The couple of finals that we have played here, we have finished it really well even defending a total like 120-odd. We have got a terrific team - (a blend of) experience and youth. Rahul Chahar stands out - I shared my opinion before he played his first game and I thought he was fabulous. Sixth to the 15th over he bowled with a slip there and that was some real quality bowling in a crucial match. I think the spinners have done extremely well, and not to mention Hardik Pandya playing some critical knocks for us over the course of the tournament.

Mahela Jayawardene, Mumbai Head Coach: You can't win the match from the dug out. We had the game in our corner when MS got out. Great decision by Rohit to go back to experienced players. We took a punt and held back Pollard and Pandya. Pollard has had a good record against CSK. I think this why big players come to the party. Rahul Chahar was brilliant and created the pressure through out for us. Malinga held his nerves and did well.

Shane Bond, Mumbai Bowling Coach: Today is a culmination of a lot of hard work. We knew 150 was below par, but we knew we had quality in our bowling line-up, Malinga was superb in the last over. I'm going to get some time off, this has been a bit draining, take a couple of months off and then return for the franchise. Everyone has worked hard for it, someone like Jason Behrendorff, he stayed with the team for a couple of months.

Mitchell McClenaghan: I am so proud of the whole squad. Our back room staff.. They were exceptional. They worked day in day out and didn't complain. The last final we played here too felt like it never ended. We pulled it back and gave it back. It was one of the best finals to watch on TV against a great opposition (CSK) who had an outstanding tournament.

Ishan Kishan: I think this is the best part of T20. Mumbai Indians are known to make comebacks and we did just that. We lost a few moments, but Hardik got us back with a good over. We created half-chances and that is the most important thing for us. Bumrah is an excellent bowler - I knew he would bowl ten in 12 balls, when I asked him while standing at point how many overs he had to bowl, he said two, and I was confident we were going to win after that.

Hardik Pandya: Actually, we were told we might lose this as we had won three times already, but I said no, we have won three times and we will make it four. I think the credit goes to the coaching staff and Mahela in particular. As I said in the last game, before making my debut, I had Mumbai Indians as the wallpaper in my mobile phone, three titles in five years, I'm living my dream. The focus was on the IPL until now and it will now turn towards the World Cup.

Krunal Panyda: It was too close. What an unbelievable game and to win over CSK is really special. It's a dream come true for us from our childhood days we wanted to play at a good level playing for the country and playing the IPL for such a big franchise. When we were not playing also Mumbai Indians was our dream team. To represent them and win the finals like this is great. I want to mention the way Hardik played this season is amazing. I don't need to look elsewhere to learn and improve.

Suryakumar Yadav: I think it was a very exciting game. Perfect final. We wanted this to happen at the end of the season. Most importantly the process that we follow before the tournament starts. That I feel is the key which takes the team forward and wins you titles.

Lasith Malinga: If we conceded one run, then we wouldn't win, and I wanted to win so I got the wicket - quite simple.