IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings: Live Updates: MI aim for home dominance against CSK

Mumbai, April 3: Two of the most successful franchises i.e. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will be up against each other in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 encounter here on Wednesday (April 3).

If visitors Chennai are on a winning spree in the early stages of the tournament, Mumbai, on the other hand, are looking to get back to winning ways. The hosts have registered just one win in three games and coming back from a defeat at the hands of Kings XI Punjab and would be eager to beat defending champions.

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians enjoy good home record against MS Dhoni-led side. They have registered four out of five wins at their home turf Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai also have the overall head-to-head advantage in their favour with 14-12.

In the previous meeting between these two at Wankhede, Mumbai were last year defeated by Chennai in a last-over thriller. Mumbai who are often termed late-bloomers would be raring to go all guns blazing against and announce their return to form. A win against Chennai might just lift the morale of the side which is also struggling to find the right playing combination.

Chennai, on the other hand, would be looking to continue their winning spree and produce another clinical show.

The cricketing fraternity was nostalgic yesterday (April 2) as Team India celebrated the 8th anniversary of their famed ICC World Cup 2011 final win at this venue. So there will a touch of MSD-fever at the iconic Wankhede.

Here are the live updates from the match between Mumbai and Chennai: