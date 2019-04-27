Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Preview, where to watch, probable XI

By
Mumbai look to close in on play off berth
Mumbai look to close in on play off berth

Kolkata, April 27: Mumbai Indians will look to seal a playoff berth when they face an out-of-sorts Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2019 at the Eden Gardens here on Sunday (April 28). Skipper Rohit Sharma roared back to form with his first half-century of this IPL as Mumbai Indians crushed MS Dhoni-less Chennai Super Kings by 46 runs on Saturday.

One win away from assuring their last-four berth, the Mumbai Indians will look forward to take on their 'bunny' Kolkata Knight Riders - against whom they have an eight-match winning streak in an 18-5 head-to-head record. The last time KKR had won against MI was four years ago.

READ: DC V RCB: PREVIEW

With three matches left in the league stage, the two teams clash for the first time this season, with the return leg slated for May 5 in Mumbai. KKR are in the midst of a six-match losing streak and seemed to have lost the plot completely.

Karthik led from the front with a career-best 97 not out to set a challenging 176 target for Rajasthan Royals in the last match as they looked to snap their losing streak but their pacers came a cropper and the visitors secured a thrilling three-wicket win.

Starting at elimination, KKR would hope for their batting and bowling to click as a unit with just three matches to go. At the moment nothing is going in favour of the Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise, something that reminds of their disastrous show in 2009 when the team had lost nine in a row, in a 10-match winless run.

This will be KKR's last home match of the season and the team will look to win it for the fans who have come in huge numbers and packed the stadium in every match. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, will look at captain Rohit to give them a flying start.

Teams (from): Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (Capt), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, Matt Kelly, KC Cariappa, Yarra Prithviraj.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ankul Roy, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Cutting, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav, Beuran Hendricks.

Match starts 8 pm.

Live on: Star Sports

Live Stream: HotStar

Live Update: MyKhel.com

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: ATH 1 - 1 CDA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Saturday, April 27, 2019, 18:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 27, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue