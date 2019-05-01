IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad preview: Warner-less SRH face MI in crucial clash

Mumbai, May 1: With their batting mainstay, Australian David Warner no longer available, Sunrisers Hyderabad face a formidable task when they square off against Mumbai Indians in a crucial IPL match in Mumbai on Thursday (May 2).

The match is important for both sides as a victory will bolster their play-off chances while a defeat would bring them one step closer to the exit door.

Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, who are in action on Wednesday (May 1) have already sealed their play-off spots, while the other two slots are yet to be decided.

✈ to Mumbai for our penultimate league game! 💪#OrangeArmy, your support is always an advantage. See you at the Wankhede tomorrow! 👋#RiseWithUs #MIvSRH

Currently, MI lie in third position with 14 points from 12 games, while the SRH are in the fourth spot with 12 points from as many matches. In the reverse fixture earlier in the season, Alzarri Joseph ripped through the Sunrisers line-up to help Mumbai to a 40-run victory.

If MI win on Thursday (May 2), they qualify for the play-offs while a victory for SRH will take them level on 14 points with the home side and both will have to wait longer to know their fate.

Who will fill Warner’s void? Warner, after scoring a staggering 692 runs from 12 matches, headed home to take part in the national camp ahead of the World Cup, which begins on May 30 in England. The void left by his departure would be felt and in his absence, captain Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, all-rounder Vijay Shankar and comeback man Wriddhiman Saha will have to shoulder the responsibility. Visitors’ quality bowling attack lacks consistency SRH bowlers have performed well in patches and need to get their act together against MI's strong batting line-up. Sandeep Sharma (12 wickets from 11 matches), Khaleel Ahmed (11 from 6) and the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar (8 from 12), along with the Afghan spin twins Rashid and Mohammed Nabi, provide quality to the SRH bowling attack. Hardik and Pollard add fire-power to hosts MI have been well-served by South African Quinton de Kock (393 from 12 matches) and captain Rohit Sharma (307 from 11) at the top. In hard-hitting all-rounder Hardik Pandya (355 from 12) and West Indian powerhouse Kieron Pollard (228 from 12), MI possess two batsmen who routinely take the opposition bowling attack to the cleaners in the last few overs of the innings. The likes of Surya Kumar Yadav and Krunal Pandya will need to convert starts into bigger scores against the multi-pronged SRH attack in which Afghanistan's Rashid Khan (14 wickets) has been the standout performer. Hosts bank on balanced bowling attack Although they will miss left-arm Australian pacer Jason Behrendroff, who has also headed home to take join the World Cup camp, Mumbai still have a good bowling attack. The home side has top pacers like Jasprit Bumrah (13 from 12), Lasith Malinga (12 from 8), Hardik Pandya (10 from 12) in their ranks, while spinners Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya also add to the backbone in bowling. MI have won only three of their home games out of the five played so far and do not enjoy the earlier aura of invincibility in familiar surroundings. The Teams Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami, Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem. Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ankul Roy, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Cutting, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav, Beuran Hendricks. Start time, venue, where to watch and live streaming info Match: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Date and Start Time: Thursday (May 2) at 8 PM IST Live Telecast: Star Sports Network Live Stream: HotStar Live Blog: mykhel.com