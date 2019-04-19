Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2019: Our middle order needs to fire: Pravin Amre

By Pti
Delhi Capitals lost to Mumbai Indians by 40 runs at home on Thursday
Delhi Capitals lost to Mumbai Indians by 40 runs at home on Thursday

New Delhi, April 19: Delhi Capitals scouting head Pravin Amre has said that the extra 18 runs leaked in the death overs cost them against Mumbai Indians and going forward, he expects a much better performance from the team's middle order.

IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: Highlights: MI ride on Hardik Pandya power | IPL 2019: Our death over bowling a concern, says Iyer

Pandya brothers -- Hardik and Krunal -- hammered 51 runs off the last three overs to take Mumbai Indians to 168 for five on a slow and low Kotla wicket. The 40-run loss was Delhi's third at home in four games though they have been doing well in away matches.

"It is very important to win at home as well. We have won a game so far (the super over one against KKR). The last two games, we did not do well in the Powerplay, the positive in this game was that we did very well in Powerplay (48/0)," Amre said.

"It is the middle overs which really cost us and it is one area we have to work on. If we can play the spinners well in the middle overs, it will be very important," he said at the post-match media interaction.

The former India batsman said Hardik's 15-ball 32 towards the end of Mumbai innings made the difference.

"Hardik played a crucial knock. It was a 150-wicket and they managed to get an extra 18-run cushion."

Asked if the slow pitch at home is not suiting their batsmen, Amre said: "I think if you see the away games, in Mumbai we scored more than 200 runs. When the bounce is there it suits our batsmen.

"We know this Kotla wicket. It is very important how we adapt with this. The way Shikhar (Dhawan) started was outstanding. He read the wicket very well today. It is just in the middle overs our batsmen have to rise up."

Spinners dominated the game and yet Delhi did not use Amit Mishra's full quota after he gave away just 18 runs in three overs besides removing Rohit Sharma. The other Delhi spinner Axar Patel too bowled well, ending with figures of one for 17 in four overs.

Asked why Delhi did not play an extra spinner considering the conditions, Amre added: "We wanted to be consistent with our selection. Ishant Sharma has doing well for us in the Powerplay. We wanted to go with the same combination. It is just the last four overs, we conceded too many runs.”

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IPL 2019: Mumbai beat Delhi bu 40 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Friday, April 19, 2019, 11:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 19, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue