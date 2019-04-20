IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals Vs Mumbai Indians: As it happened: Smith's fifty, Parag-Samson cameos steer Royals home

Jaipur, April 20: Steve Smith announced his return to form in style and led from the front as Rajastha Royals registered a convincing five-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in their return-leg IPL encounter at Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday (April 20).

In response to Mumbai's 161/5, Royals reached home with 5 wickets and as many balls to spare and always looked at ease in the run chase.

Leading from the front Smith, who was appointed the Royals' captain before this game, scored an unbeaten 59 off 48 deliveries as the Men In Pink remained unbeaten against Rohit Sharma and Co in the league stage of the tournament. They had defeated Mumbai in the latter's backyard as well.

Before the start of the match, the franchise stunned all by their bold move to replace Ajinkya Rahane with Smith as the captain of the side for the remainder of the season.

After winning the toss, Smith opted to bowl first and his bowlers, especially Jofra Archer and Shreyas Gopal ensured the visitors couldn't post a challenging total on a track that favoured batsmen. Gopal drew the first blood for his team when he removed the visiting captain Rohit Sharma (5) in his very first over. The leg-spinner then got the better of set Quinton de Kock (65) in the 15th over and prevented the southpaw to punish them in the death overs.

Jofra Archer (4-0-22-1) bowled exceptionally well in the middle and death overs and prevented the likes of Hardik Pandya (23) and Kieron Pollard (10) to do much damage. Suryakumar Yadav (35) forged a good partnership with De Kock for the second wicket but he was also dismissed by Stuart Binny at a critical juncture.

Jaydev Unadkat and Dhawal Kulkarni were tad expensive but Archer and Gopal's tight bowling prevented the visitors from posting a big total.

Smith appointed new RR captain

In the run chase, the opening pair of Ajinkya Rahane (12) and Sanju Samson (35 off 19) gave the hosts a flying start and they never looked back in the run chase. After Rahane's early departure, Samson and Smith forged a crucial partnership and never let the pressure of scoreboard trouble them.

After Samson and Ben Stokes (0) were sent back by Rahul Chahar (3/29) in a single over, it seemed the hosts might make a Royal mess in the chase but teenager Riyan Parag (45) played brilliantly and steered his team through. The 17-year-old stitched a crucial 50-plus partnership with his skipper and played some exquisite shots in his stay into the middle before getting run out.

Parag's sensible knock kept the pressure off Smith's head and the skipper anchored his innings well. Smith remained unbeaten till the end and took his team home.

