IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians: Preview, where to watch, timing, probable XI

1. Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan would be taking heart from the four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians at their own den last Saturday and will hope to get the better of their rivals once again, this time at home. However, it will be easier said than done considering Rajasthan's dismal record at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium. Apart from their lone victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan have lost three matches at home. England's Jos Buttler has done the bulk of scoring for Rajasthan but rest the batsmen have either struggled or not been consistent. Sanju Samson, who had hit the first ton of this IPL, too has not delivered in past couple of innings.

Skipper Anjikya Rahane, himself, has got starts but failed to convert them. His decision to go down the order in the last match also didn't bear any fruit as Rajasthan failed to chase down 182 against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali. The likes of former Australian captain Steve Smith and England all-rounder Ben Stokes also have been struggling. The pace-spin duo of Jofra Archer and Shreyas Gopal has spearheaded their bowling attack but rest of the bowlers have been far from penetrative.

2. Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians have looked formidable this season with a good mix of power hitters, quality bowlers and perfect all-rounders. The three-time former champions will be eager to avenge their defeat against Rajasthan to inch closer to the play-off berth. If skipper Rohit Sharma, who completed 8000 runs in T20, and Quinton De Kock laid the foundation at the top, the Pandya brothers -- Hardik and Krunal, along with the big-hitting Kieron Pollard have provided the late charge to help MI post huge scores. MI boasts of two of the best death bowlers in Jasprit Bumrah, who has taken 10 wickets from nine games so far, and veteran Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga. Young leg-spinner Rahul Chahar's three wicket haul was one of the highlights of MI's win against Delhi and the ever dependable Krunal too have troubled the rival batsmen.

3. Probable XI

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (Capt), Ben Stokes, Joffre Archer, Jos Butler, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson (WK), Shubham Ranjane, Steve Smith, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhedh Lad, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Ishan Kishan, Jason Behrendorff.

4. Where to watch

The will be live on Star Sports from 4 pm and will be streamed live on HotStar. You can also follow the live updates through MyKhel.