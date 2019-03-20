Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2019: RCB captain Virat Kohli thanks BFC skipper Sunil Chhetri for dropping by at their training camp

By
IPL 2019: RCB captain Virat Kohli thanks BFC skipper Sunil Chhetri for visiting their training camp

Bengaluru, March 20: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had a special guest on Tuesday (March 19) at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium as they prepared for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019.

India national football team captain who guided Bengaluru FC to their first ever title in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2018-19 season. BFC defeated FC Goa in the finals on Sunday (March 17). Interestingly, FC Goa is co-owned by Virat Kohli.

IPL 2019 Special Site | IPL 2019 Full Schedule

Bengaluru FC defeated FC Goa defeated 1-0 in the extra time in a hard-fought win in an exciting final.

Kohli welcomed Sunil Chhetri and introduced the Indian football skipper to his IPL teammates. Chhetri interacted with the cricketers and even wished them all the best for their IPL campaign.

View this post on Instagram

@chetri_sunil11 today with @royalchallengersbangalore team at Chinnaswamy ! 😄❤️

A post shared by BleedKohlism2.0🔵 (@bleedingkohlism) on Mar 19, 2019 at 5:57am PDT

Kohli took to Twitter to thank Chhetri for dropping by at RCB's training camp. "Was fun to have you around yesterday skip @chetrisunil11 #topguy #cricketmeetsfootball," Kohli tweeted.

Chhetri later tweeted on his Twitter handle to thank Kohli and wished the RCB skipper for the IPL season.

RCB is facing defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the opening game of the 12th edition of IPL at iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 23.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 14:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 20, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue