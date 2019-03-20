IPL 2019: RCB captain Virat Kohli thanks BFC skipper Sunil Chhetri for dropping by at their training camp

India national football team captain who guided Bengaluru FC to their first ever title in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2018-19 season. BFC defeated FC Goa in the finals on Sunday (March 17). Interestingly, FC Goa is co-owned by Virat Kohli.

Bengaluru FC defeated FC Goa defeated 1-0 in the extra time in a hard-fought win in an exciting final.

Kohli welcomed Sunil Chhetri and introduced the Indian football skipper to his IPL teammates. Chhetri interacted with the cricketers and even wished them all the best for their IPL campaign.

Kohli took to Twitter to thank Chhetri for dropping by at RCB's training camp. "Was fun to have you around yesterday skip @chetrisunil11 #topguy #cricketmeetsfootball," Kohli tweeted.

Chhetri later tweeted on his Twitter handle to thank Kohli and wished the RCB skipper for the IPL season.

I’ve sore hands and shoulders from yesterday, but thanks for having me over, champ! Good luck for the tournament @imVkohli #No1 #TopLad — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) March 20, 2019

RCB is facing defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the opening game of the 12th edition of IPL at iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 23.