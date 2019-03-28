Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2019: RCB, KSCA join hands to invite 60 soldiers for all home matches

By
IPL 2019: RCB, KSCA to invite soldiers
IPL 2019: RCB, KSCA to invite soldiers

Bengaluru, March 28: The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) in collaboration with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Bharathi Cements have taken the initiative to invite 60 soldiers to witness each of the seven IPL matches being played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium from March 28 to May 4, 2019.

KSCA will be sponsoring 20 soldiers while both RCB and Bharathi Cements will sponsor 20 soldiers to witness the home matches.

It may be recalled that the opening ceremony of the IPL 2019 was cancelled while the funds allocated to the ceremony was contributed to the Armed Forces Fund of the Central Government. A military band played a few numbers before the start of the opening game of the IPL 2019 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings in honour of the Pulwama terror attack victims.

The Chennai Super Kings, led by Dhoni who is a Lt Colonel in Territorial Army, had also announced that they would contribute the revenue from the first match to the Armed Forces Fund. Earlier, the Indian team played the third ODI against Australia at Ranchi in army caps in solidarity with the armed forces but the move had also invited criticisms.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Australia won by 80 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Thursday, March 28, 2019, 9:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 28, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue