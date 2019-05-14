IPL 2019: Report card of WC-bound India players: Dhoni, Bumrah excel; Kuldeep falters

1. Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians)

He captained Mumbai with exceptional nous to their fourth IPL title. But in England the leadership duties will be with Virat Kohli. As a batsman Rohit had a rather middling run scoring 405 runs from 15 games at a strike rate of 128.5 with two fifties and it took him deep into the IPL to get his first fifty. But big stage can spur the Mumbaikar.

2. Shikhar Dhawan (Delhi Capitals)

Like his opening partner Rohit, Dhawan too went through a rough patch in the IPL, especially in the first half. But he rediscovered the touch in the return leg with a series of big scores and ended up with 521 runs with 5 fifties. Dhawan emerged the fourth highest run-getter in IPL 2019 behind David Warner, KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock. His form will encourage Indian think-tank and Dhawan also has a very impressive record in ICC tournaments.

3. Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Kohli faltered as a captain often but along with AB de Villiers formed the fulcrum of RCB batting. He also made his fifth IPL hundred while amassing 464 runs from 14 games at a strike rate of over 141. In the ICC World Cup, both Dhoni and Rohit will be there to assist him with inputs, making his job as captain that much lighter. Of course, Kohli the batsman is still very much standing on the peak.

4. Vijay Shankar (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

A big disappointment. He limped to 244 from 15 games without one fifty. And with the ball too he did not make any impact. It was not suited for a player who was designated to be India's No 4 in the big tournament. The team management will be hoping for him to regain touch at the right time.

5. MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings)

Dhoni was in his elements as captain and batsman in IPL 2019. He carried the floundering batting line-up alone on his shoulders and marshalled the thin group with aplomb. Behind the wickets too, Dhoni was in full flow, effecting a few stunning stumpings. Overall, he made 416 runs at 83.20 with three fifties and the only worry will be his increasingly fragile looking back.

6. Kedar Jadhav (Chennai Super Kings)

Another big letdown. The all-rounder played 14 matches in the IPL 2019 for 162 runs at 18 and his strike-rate was a woeful 95. Additionally, he was ruled out the IPL knockouts with an injury, casting doubts over his availability for the big event. As per the indications the management is keen to have him back and is currently under recuperation.

7. Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians)

The standout performer within G-15. Pandya amazed all with his ability to hit big and matched and sometimes overtook the familiar monster hitters like Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard and Chris Gayle. Hardik made 402 runs from 16 games and the strike rate 191.42 was just phenomenal. He had his own moments with the ball too, grabbing 14 wickets. India will be keen for an encore at the World Cup.

8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

The pacer had a just above average season taking 13 wickets from 15 matches conceding 7.81. He did not bowl many match-turning spell either and looked flat at times. Hopefully, Bhuvi will step up in the company of Bumrah in the World Cup.

9. Yuzvendra Chahal (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Chahal was one of the few bright spots for RCB this season. The leggie took 18 wickets from 14 matches at 7.82 and the struggles of Kuldeep Yadav will make him the first choice spinner in the World Cup. He looked all confident in the IPL.

10. Kuldeep Yadav (Kolkata Knight Riders)

The chinaman bowler went through horrors in IPL 2019. He took just 4 wickets from 9 matches and conceded more than 8 runs per over. Moeen Ali smashed the living lights out of him at the Eden Gardens, and subsequently Kuldeep was dropped from the XI. Hopefully, he has recovered enough from the scars.

11. Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians)

Bumrah never allowed batsmen any freedom - in the Power Play or at the death. He took 19 wickets from 16 matches at 6.63 and bowled a magnificent spell in the IPL final against Chennai (4-0-14-2). He is fit and firing after that shoulder injury scare in the initial part of the tournament.

12. Ravindra Jadeja (Chennai Super Kings)

Jadeja could walk into Jadhav's place as all-rounder and his outings for Chennai was quite good. He took 15 wickets from 16 games and his economy of 6.35 will encourage the team management. With the bat too, Jadeja proved he was no rabbit and that lying-on-the-floor six was one of the highlights of the IPL 2019.

13. KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab)

With a hundred and 593 runs at 53.90 and a strike rate of 135, Rahul was tournament's second highest run-getter behind Warner. His form may encourage the management to try him out at No 4 or No 3 with Kohli coming down to No 4. Anyway, his good touch will comfort the team management.

14. Dinesh Karthik (Kolkata Knight Riders)

He had a strike-rate of 145 for his 253 runs with a highest of 97. But that can give a wrong picture because Karthik's good and bad days as a batsman did not have much gap. He struggled often with captaincy too and things came to such passe that Andre Russell and coach Katich admitted to rift in the side. DK will not look back to the season with great fondness.

15. Mohammed Shami (Kings XI Punjab)

The pacer was the pillar of Kings XI. He took 19 wickets from 14 matches and will have bolstered the Indian team management's faith in him as the third seamer. His economy of 8.6 too was acceptable.