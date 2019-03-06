IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore Players list: Complete squad of Virat Kohli-led RCB

New Delhi, March 6: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are going to be one of the most sought-after sides in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 for obvious reasons. The RCB have Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers - two of the greatest-ever limited-overs cricketers to have graced the game - in their ranks.
Kohli is the leader of the pack and loves to lead by example. However, the RCB - who were the finalists of the 2016 season - haven't been able to do well in the last two seasons and finished 8th and 6th respectively in 2017 and 2018.
RCB have always been one of the promising sides in the tournaments but couldn't live up to the reputation and this time around, captain Kohli and his band would be hoping to change their fate. They have never won an IPL trophy despite having some of the best match-winners in their side.
They've made some interesting buys in the IPL Auction 2019 and invested in the youth to bring some freshness to the side. Heinrich Klaasen, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, etc. are some of the talented young international cricketers whom RCB included to their side for the upcoming season.
Under coach Gary Kirsten's watch, RCB would be gunning for the playoffs this time around.
Here's all you need to know about Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2019:
Home Ground: M Chinnaswamy Stadium
Squad Strength: 24 (8 overseas)
Coach: Gary Kirsten
Players Bought at IPL Auction 2019:
Marcus Stoinis (transfer)
Shimron Hetmyer
Akshdeep Nath
Prayas Ray Barman
Himmat Singh
Gurkeerat Singh Mann
Heinrich Klaasen
Devdutt Padikkal
Milind Kumar
Players Retained: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Moeen Ali, Colin de Grandhomme, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya, Nathan Coulter-Nile.
