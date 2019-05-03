Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Preview, where to watch, probable XI

By
Hyderabad eye play off berth
Hyderabad eye play off berth

Bengaluru, April 3: Sunrisers Hyderabad would look to complete the unfinished business and seal their place in the IPL Play-offs when they clash with laggards Royal Challengers Bangalore, here Saturday (April 4).

The defeat against Mumbai Indians via Super Over must be hurting but they need to shrug it off and add two points to take their tally to 14, good enough to stay in top-4. Can they do it against a knocked out Bangalore? Or the RCB has one last hurrah left in them? MyKhel preview.

1. Sunrisers Hyderabad

1. Sunrisers Hyderabad

Despite their defeat against Mumbai on Thursday, Hyderabad's net run rate is +0.653, which is superior to others in contention for the Play-offs. Even if Hyderabad lose their last match, they can still reach playoffs if Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab don't win more than one of their last two matches. In the absence of their batting mainstay David Warner, young Manish Pandey (71 off 47 balls) shouldered the responsibility pretty well in the last match against Mumbai. Captain Kane Williamson, all-rounder Vijay Shankar and comeback man Wriddhiman Saha will look to score in the key match. Hyderabad bowlers have performed well in patches and need to get their act together against Bangalore's AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli. The visitors boast of multi-pronged attack in which Afghanistan's Rashid Khan has been the standout performer.

2. Royal Challengers Bangalore

2. Royal Challengers Bangalore

Bangalore will be playing for pride after their hopes of entering the playoffs went up in smoke after their match against Rajasthan Royals was abandoned due to rain. But they will be hoping to go out on a high with a win over Hyderabad. For that they need one more team effort for that.

3. Probable XI

3. Probable XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (capt), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Ray Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C), Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami, Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem.

4. Where to watch

4. Where to watch

The match will be live on Star Sports from 8 pm. It will be streamed live on HotStar. You can also follow the live update on MyKhel.com

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Friday, May 3, 2019, 17:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 3, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue