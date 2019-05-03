IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Preview, where to watch, probable XI

1. Sunrisers Hyderabad

Despite their defeat against Mumbai on Thursday, Hyderabad's net run rate is +0.653, which is superior to others in contention for the Play-offs. Even if Hyderabad lose their last match, they can still reach playoffs if Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab don't win more than one of their last two matches. In the absence of their batting mainstay David Warner, young Manish Pandey (71 off 47 balls) shouldered the responsibility pretty well in the last match against Mumbai. Captain Kane Williamson, all-rounder Vijay Shankar and comeback man Wriddhiman Saha will look to score in the key match. Hyderabad bowlers have performed well in patches and need to get their act together against Bangalore's AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli. The visitors boast of multi-pronged attack in which Afghanistan's Rashid Khan has been the standout performer.

2. Royal Challengers Bangalore

Bangalore will be playing for pride after their hopes of entering the playoffs went up in smoke after their match against Rajasthan Royals was abandoned due to rain. But they will be hoping to go out on a high with a win over Hyderabad. For that they need one more team effort for that.

3. Probable XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (capt), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Ray Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C), Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami, Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem.

4. Where to watch

