IPL 2019: Shikhar Dhawan lauds Rashid Khan, Mohammed Nabi for playing despite fasting on match day

By
New Delhi, May 9: Shikhar Dhawan shares a good rapport with the players of his former franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad and a similar camaraderie came to fore after the Eliminator between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019.

Dhawan was seen spending time with his former teammates in the SRH and shared some light moments with them.

The India opener took to Twitter to post an image with Afghanistan cricketers Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi, who are a vital members of the SRH squad.

In his post, Dhawan revealed that both Rashid and Nabi - who were part of SRH Playing XI in the match against Delhi Capitals - observed fast earlier in the day. The holy month of Ramadan is going on and both the cricketers, like every devout Muslim, observed fast.

"Wishing everyone #RamadanKareem. So proud of them! It is not easy to fast the whole day & then play the match. But they make it look effortless! An inspiration for their country & the world cricket! Your energy motivates everyone to dream big. May Allah's blessings be with you!," wrote Dhawan.

Later, Dhawan interacted with his Delhi Capitals teammate and opening partner Prithvi Shaw in a video uploaded by IPL website.

Shaw, who scored a match-winning 56 in the Eliminator as DC were chasing 163, said, "My knock came at a crucial time for the team. I tried going after the fast bowlers since it was difficult to get runs off Mohammed Nabi."

Delhi Capitals will now face defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the Qualifier 2 at Vizag on May 10.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 9, 2019, 19:35 [IST]
