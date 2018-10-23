IPL 2019 Transfer: King XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians eye Sunrisers Hyderabad star Shikhar Dhawan

As per reports, Dhawan is likely to make a move from his existing IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians could rope in the left-handed batsman who is apparently unhappy with the remunerations he's getting.

RCB sell De Kock to MI

Dhawan wasn't retained by the Sunrisers ahead of the IPL 2018 auctions but bought the southpaw back by using the right to match (RTM) card for Rs 5.2 crores in the auction. The franchise had retained skipper David Warner (Rs 12 crore) and pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Rs 8.5 crore) during retention process.

Reports are also doing the rounds that Kings XI Punjab are also eyeing the Delhi batsman. If they deal gets finalised then Dhawan might be swapped with KXIP batsman Karun Nair.

As per reports, Dhawan even had an argument with SRH coach Tom Moody after he wasn't retained and rumours of discontent arose when Kane Williamson was preferred over him as the captain after Warner was banned from international cricket for a period of 1 year.

Dhawan has been a star cricketer for the SRH and played a crucial role in IPL 2018 when his team went into the finals to eventually lose to Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Dhawan has played for Mumbai Indians in 2009 and 2010 before moving to Hyderabad has scored 4057 runs from 143 games in the home-grown T20 league. He has slammed 32 fifties and averages 32.98 in the tournament.

If Dhawan makes it to Mumbai Indians, he would be the second player after Quinton de Kock to be transferred ahead of the auctions. Royal Challengers Bangalore transferred De Kock to Mumbai Indians for a fee of Rs 2.8 crore. Mumbai have released Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman and Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dhananjaya following the acquisition of the South African wicketkeeper-batsman.