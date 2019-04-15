IPL 2019: SRH vs DC: Highlights: Rabada, Morris lead Delhi to 39-run win over Hyderabad

IPL SPECIAL PAGE | As it Happened

The visitors led by South African pace duo Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris put up a disciplined bowling effort to bundle out the hosts fo 116. With the win Delhi have climbed to second spot on the table with five wins from eight outings, while Sunrisers remain sixth with three wins from seven matches.

The visitors batting first put up a below-par total of 156. Chasing 157 for a win, the Kane Williamson-led team began their innings steadily as David Warner and Jonny Bairstow settled down in the middle. The Sunrisers lost no wicket in the powerplay and looked like they would chase down the total with ease.

But it was not the hosts’ day today as pacer Keemo Paul (3/17) ripped through the Hyderabad team’s top order before Rabada and Morris triggered a collapse in the middle and lower order. The last five overs saw Delhi pick up seven wickets to bowl out the hosts in front of a packed crowd.

The Sunrisers were going steady at 101 for the loss of 3 in 15.2 overs when Ricky Bhui fell to Paul. That triggered the home team’s collapse as they lost seven wickets scoring just 15 runs.

Morris all but sealed the win when he took three wickets in one over in the 18th over and SRH’s innings came to an end in 18.5 overs. David Warner top-scored with a 47-ball 51 for the hosts.

Earlier, young left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed grabbed three key wickets in an impressive spell to help Hyderabad restrict Delhi Capitals to 155 for 7.

The 21-year-old bowler took the wickets of openers Prithvi Shaw (4) and Shikhar Dhawan (7) as well as that of dangerous Rishabh Pant (23) while conceding 30 runs from his four overs after Delhi were put into bat.

Senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned with figures of 2/33 while leg-spinner Rashid Khan and Abhishek Sharma took a wicket apiece as the Sunrisers' bowlers made it difficult for Delhi batsmen to score runs.

For Delhi, captian Shreyas Iyer top-scored with a 40-ball 45 and his 56-run partnership with Pant for the fourth wicket took them a challenging total after a wobbly start. Colin Munro was the other notable contributor with a 24-ball 40.

Shreyas hit five fours before he was dismissed by Bhuvneshwar in the 16th over while Munro was more aggressive with four boundaries and three sixes in his 24-ball knock.

Delhi Capitals struggled with openers Dhawan and Shaw back into the dressing room by the fourth over with Ahmed accounting for both the key batsmen.

Shaw was the first to go in the second over as he was done in by the extra bounce extracted by Ahmed as the batsman ended up edging the delivery to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

In his next over, Ahmed got rid of Dhawan who miscued a bounceer off the bowler with Bhuvneshwar Kumar taking the catch at fine leg. Dhawan had scored an unbeaten 97 in Delhi's win in their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders. One-down Munro, however, was in a punishing mood and he smashed Ahmed for a four and a six each in the fourth and sixth overs. Delhi reached to 51 for 2 after six overs.

He was out in the eighth over with Abhishek getting a thin edge off the batsman for Bairstow to take the catch behind the stumps.

