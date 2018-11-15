IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad retain David Warner

Manish Pandey and pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar too have been retained along with last season's captain Kane Williamson and Afghanistan spin sensation Rashid Khan. But Sunrisers Hyderabad released wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, the England duo of Alex Hales and Chris Jordan and the West Indies T20I captain Carlos Brathwaite, who had a modest series against India recently.

Saha was Sunrisers' first-choice wicketkeeper during the IPL 2018 but he suffered a finger injury during the second Qualifier against Kolkata Knight Riders in May. Later Saha was diagnosed with a shoulder injury and subsequently he had missed India's Tests against Afghanistan in June in Bengaluru and England. The Bengal man will not be available for the upcoming Australia series as well. Shreevats Goswami, who kept wicket following Saha's injury in IPL 2018, has been retained.

Sunrisers squad: Retained: Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi

Traded in: Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem (from Daredevils).

Traded out: Shikhar Dhawan (to Daredevils)

Released: Sachin Baby, Tanmay Agarwal, Wriddhiman Saha, Chris Jordan, Carlos Brathwaite, Alex Hales, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan