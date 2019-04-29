IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Kings XI Punjab, Live Updates: Warner's 56-ball 81 powers SRH to 212/6

Hyderabad, April 29: Flamboyant Australia batsman David Warner will be aiming to finish his dominant campaign on a high even as Sunrisers Hyderabad's brittle middle-order face a tricky test against Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 encounter in Hyderabad on Monday (April 29).
With both teams locked on 10 points from 11 games, a win will give either some breathing space ahead of their final two matches. For Hyderabad, KXIP encounter is the last game where they can avail the services of Warner before he leaves home for Australia's World Cup preparations alongside Steven Smith and Marcus Stoinis.
IPL 2019 Special Site | Full Schedule | Points Table
Since his comeback from ball tampering ban, Warner has scored 611 runs in the tournament so far and is the current 'Orange Cap' holder. With IPL's second highest scorer Jonny Bairstow (445) already back home, Sunrisers' will face the problem in the last two games as they will miss their set opening pair.
Kings XI Punjab led by their mercurial skipper Ravichandran Ashwin will be aiming to be more consistent in winning key moments of the game. Ashwin and the wily Mohammed Shami will like to pose a few tough questions for the Sunrisers middle-order, where save Manish Pandey's odd knock, has been at their worst in the tournament.
Sunrisers' skipper Kane Williamson, who has been out in most games due to injury, will like to get the best out of Warner, one last time this season which will be like a shot in the arm as far as their qualification is concerned. Just like Sunrisers, even Kings XI Punjab's batting top heavy which has been reflected in their performance throughout the season.
Here are the live updates from the match between SRH and KXIP:
End of the innings! Sunrisers Hyderabad post 212/6 against Kings XI Punjab after being invited to bat first. David Warner top-scores 81 off 56 balls and Manish Pandey (36), Wriddhiman Saha (28), Mohammed Nabi (20) play vital hands. Kings leaked 20 extras as well.
Four! Welcome boundary! Abhishek Sharma gets a boundary towards long-off
Wicket! Yorker from Arshdeep, right in the slot and dismantles the timber. Rashid Khan departs for 1. #SRH - 202/6 in 19.1 overs.
7 runs and the wickets of Kane Williamson & Mohammed Nabi came from that over bowled by Shami. SRH - 202/5 after 19 overs.
200 comes up for SRH in 18.5 overs. They still have 7 deliveries left.
Bowled! Mohammed Shami cleans up Mohammed Nabi (20) with a perfect yorker. The batsman misses it completely and the pacer dismantles the timber. SRH - 198/5 in 18.4 overs.
Wicket! M Ashwin takes a brilliant catch at short extra-cover and ends Kane Williamson's innings for 14. Shami gets a wicket. #SRH - 197/4 in 18.2 overs.
SIXXX!! Third maximum of the over. Nabi once again hits Mujeeb straight down the ground for a biggie. Mujeeb finishes his quota of 4 overs with 0/66. SRH reach 195/3 in 18 overs. 26 came from the last over of the spell bowled by the Afghan spinner.
SIX!! Nabi too joins the party as he dispatches Mujeeb into the sightscreens for a maximum. The bowler has already conceded 50-plus in this game.
4,6! Kane Williamson is switching gears now! He gets 10 on the first two deliveries bowled by Mujeeb.
1,1,1,1,1,1! 6 singles came from that over bowled by Shami. 10 came from the last two overs. SRH - 169/3 in 17 overs.
Wicket! Two big wickets in an over for Ashwin. David Warner (81) is caught at point by Mujeeb. A fine inning comes to an end. Two set batsmen are back in the dugout. Good comeback from Kings. SRH - 163/3 in 16 overs.
Amidst the overall game, I hugely enjoyed the Ashwin vs Warner contest— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 29, 2019
Wicket! Manish Pandey (36) gives a simple catch to Shami at fine leg and Ashwin breaks the partnership. SRH - 160/2 after 15.3 overs.
KXIP reach 159/1 after 15 overs. Warner - 80*, Pandey - 36*.
Four! Manish Pandey plays a scoop shot against Arshdeep.
Four! 150 up for SRH with a boundary down the leg side by Warner off Arshdeep in the 15th over.
2,1,2,4,2,1! 12 runs came from that over bowled by Mujeeb. #SRH - 146/1 in 14 overs. The projected score is 200-plus for them and they should look getting there.
Warner is the man possessed in IPL.
David Warner has been like a man possessed this IPL. Tonite’s his last outing and may be the most significant for his team if it leads to SRH win— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 29, 2019
SIX!! Manish Pandey smashes M Ashwin over his head and the ball lands directly in the sightscreens. This brings up the 50-run stand between these two. SRH - 134/1 after 13 overs.
There is something between Warner and IPL.
In the last four seasons of IPL, David Warner has passed 50 in 22 of his innings. No other batsman has done so more regularly - and Warner missed the entirety of the 2018 season. #IPL2019 #SRHvKXIP— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 29, 2019
Fifty! David Warner gets a boundary and reaches his half-century. This is his 44th IPL fifty and 8th consecutive against Kings XI Punjab. This has been David Warner's IPL.
Dropped! Manish Pandey looked to clear mid-off on the first delivery bowled by Shami. Ashwin almost took that catch single-handedly but it didn't stick in his palm.
1,1,4,1,1,1! 9 runs came from M Ashwin's third over. SRH - 112/1 after 11 overs.
💯 up for SRH in the 10th over and they have only lost 1 wicket. SHR - 103/1 after 10. Warner - 47* Pandey - 13* are batting well.
6 runs conceded by R Ashwin. SRH - 97/1 after 9 overs. Warner and Pandey are looking to rotate the strike as the boundaries have dried up after the field has opened. They are batting cautiously
Four! Manish Pandey plays a brilliant inside-out shot over covers for a boundary. The shot oozed class from the moment it left the bat. SRH - 91/1 after 8 overs.
5 runs and the wicket of Saha came from the first over bowled by Murugan Ashwin. SRH - 83/1 after 7 overs.
Wicket! Wriddhiman Saha (28) gets a faint edge with his bat and Prabhsimran takes a fine catch with his gloves on. Murugan Ashwin draws first blood for KXIP. SRH - 78/1 after 6.2 overs.
End of the powerplay and SRH have reached 77/0 in 6 overs. This is the highest powerplay score of the season.
Highest PP scores for SRH in IPL: 79 v KKR Hyderabad 2017; 77 v KXIP Hyderabad 2019 (tonight); 76 v CSK Hyderabad 2015; 72 v KKR Hyderabad 2019; 69 v RR Hyderabad 2019.
Ashwin stopping short in his run up a couple of times. It seems he's trying to break Warner's concentration.
SIXX! Warner welcomes R Ashwin with a slog sweep and gets a maximum. Brilliantly timed.
4,6! Wriddhiman Saha is also looking in sublime touch as he gets 10 runs off Shami off consecutive delivery. SRH - 66/0 after 5 overs.
Four! Wriddhiman Saha ends Mujeeb's over with a boundary and that brings up Fifty for Sunrisers as they reach 53/0 after 4 overs.
3.2 Wide and four! Poor wicketkeeping from the debutant as he failed to pitch it in the right zone and paid the price. 3.2 - Four! Warner sweeps Mujeeb for a brilliant boundary. He's looking unstoppable tonight. 3.3 - Four! Warner hits Mujeeb over covers for another boundary.
Four (byes)! Prabhsimran fails to collect the ball behind the stumps and the ball goes towards the fence. 15 runs came from that over. SRH - 35/0 after 3 overs.
Four! Length delivery from Arshdeep and Saha hits him over the long-on boundary.
Wonderful timing from Wriddhiman Saha on the first delivery he faced and gets three runs.
SIX!! David Warner frees his arms and dispatches Mujeeb over long-off for a maximum. The Aussie is looking to end his season on a confident and positive note. SRH - 20/0 after 2.
Ashwin introduces Mujeeb Ur Rahman into the attack in the second over.
Four! Full toss going down the leg-stump and David Warner guides it towards the fine leg boundary. Poor delivery from the youngster and got the treatment. 10 runs came from the first over bowled by Arshdeep. SRH - 10/0 after 1st over.
It's not the best measure of a player's greatness, but David Warner is superb at punishing bowlers when they stray down the legside. Against quicks, he scores at 12.61rpo through that zone - either beating the man in the ring, or getting it fine, Warner excels. #IPL2019 #SRhvKXIP— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 29, 2019
Four! David Warner gets off the mark with a boundary towards fine leg region. The young pacer missed the line and the senior batsman opened his account with a boundary.
David Warner's last seven innings vs KXIP: 58(41), 81(52), 59(31), 52(41), 70(54)*, 51(27), 70(62)*
Arshdeep Singh will start with the new ball for KXIP. Debutant Prabhsimran will be performing wicketkeeper's duties for KXIP.
1st innings! David Warner will be opening the innings with Wriddhiman Saha for SRH. Warner has donned the SRH jersey for the last time in this season.
KXIP haven't attacked much with the bat in powerplay in this season.
However, it's given them security - they've played a false shot only 16.2% of the time, the second lowest of any side (Mumbai have done so 15.9% of the time).— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 29, 2019
Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: David Warner, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Nabi, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma
3 changes for us today!— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 29, 2019
Here's our Starting XI for tonight's must-win game!#OrangeArmy #RiseWithUs #SRHvKXIP pic.twitter.com/swnQem5stx
KXIP Playing XI: Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Nicholas Pooran(w), Simran Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
SRH coach Tom Moody on David Warner's last game of the season.
.@davidwarner31's last game in #VIVOIPL 2019, @Sah75official's departure from the camp, our last fixture at home of the league phase and more...— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 29, 2019
Watch @TomMoodyCricket preview today's all-important #SRHvKXIP! #OrangeArmy #RiseWithUs pic.twitter.com/lFeZ8cmCpp
Kane Williamson: We would have bowled first as well. As Ash said, looks a good wicket that won't change much but can't do much now. He's been outstanding all season but as a batting unit collectively, we need to do well. As Ash said, it's business time of the season and we need to do well but also express ourselves. Three changes - Abhishek, Nabi and Sandeep come in.
R Ashwin: Looks like a good deck, doesn't look it will change much. We're gonna bowl first. We also have three changes - PrabhSimran Singh makes his debut and Mujeeb is also back. One more change that I can't quite remember. He (PrabhSimran) is a fine talent from U19s and we hope he can express himself.
There is a debutant in KXIP playing XI.
Jadho Prabh saath hain, chinta di koi lodh nai. 😇— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) April 29, 2019
Young @prabhsimran01 will be making his #VIVOIPL debut tonight! #SaddaPunjab #SRHvKXIP pic.twitter.com/etetYzUDiG
Toss: KXIP captain R Ashwin wins toss, invites SRH captain Kane Williamson to bat first.
Chris Gayle has the best strike rate in the powerplay.
Striking it right from the word go!#StatAttack: Chris Gayle's powerplay strike rate of 153.5 is the highest in this #VIVOIPL 👊#SaddaPunjab #SRHvKXIP @henrygayle pic.twitter.com/PZmjG6ufcO— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) April 29, 2019
SunRisers arrive at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
Make way for the Risers... 🚨#OrangeArmy #RiseWithUs #SRHvKXIP pic.twitter.com/UsgBHaPPDn— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 29, 2019
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here