IPL 2019: Virat Kohli abused match referee after umpiring error denied RCB win against MI: Reports

An adamant Kohli came down heavily on ICC Elite Panel Umpire S Ravi after the final delivery of the match bowled by Mumbai Indians' Lasith Malinga turned out to be a 'no-ball', which was not awarded to the losing team.

Needing 7 to win and six to take it to Super Over, Malinga's full toss yielded only one run but the big screen replay showed that the bowler had overstepped and a free hit should have been awarded. Had it been a free-hit, AB de Villiers batting on 70 would have faced with five needed to win.

It was umpire's fault: Chahal

Miffed with the umpiring blunder, Kohli reportedly stormed into the match referee's room and used cuss words and shouted expletives.

As per a Times Now report, Kohli also said to have told the match referee that he doesn't care if he is penalised for violating the code of conduct. Kohli's conduct might not go down well with the match officials who might take some action against the 30-year-old cricketer.

"We are playing at the IPL level. It's not club level, the umpires should have their eyes open. That was a big no-ball. That is a ridiculous call at the last ball. If it is a game of margins, I don't know what is happening. They should have been more sharp and careful out there," a livid Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Incidentally, Ravi is the only Indian umpire in ICC's Elite Panel for a number of years now as none of the others have been good enough to be elevated.

"We should have done a better job with the ball after they were seven down. The last few overs were brutal for us. Bit of a mistake from me to take Bumrah on at that time. Bumrah makes a hell of a difference in any team," the RCB skipper praised his India teammate. Winning captain Rohit also voiced his concerns about umpiring.

