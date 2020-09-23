IPL 2020: 33 sixes in the CSK vs RR match is a joint-highest record

Infact CSK were involved in the previous match as well. That was their away game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in April, 2018, against hosts Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

It was the three sixes hit in the final over by skipper MS Dhoni that helped CSK tie the record.

However Dhoni's efforts went in vain as Rajasthan Royals won by 16 wins in the match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium where it was literally raining sixes from the word go.

It was raining sixes as Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs

Sanju Samson and captain Steve Smith laid the foundation for Rajasthan with a second-wicket partnership of 121 as they set CSK a daunting target of 217.

Samson was in destructive form as he made a blistering 74 off 32 balls in which he hit a whopping nine sixes.

Jofra Archer added the finishing touches as he struck Lungi Ngidi for four successive sixes - including two off no-balls - in a final over that went for 30.

CSK too replied in style and had CSK triumphed it would have marked the highest successful chase in IPL history.

Rajasthan holds that record when they made 217 against the erstwhile Deccan Chargers at the Rajiv Gandhi Internationl Stadium in Hyderabad in IPL inuagural edition on Apri 24, 2008.

Highest run chase in IPL

However, they fell short so despite an opening partnership of 56 between Shane Watson and Murali Vijay and a powerful 37-ball 72 from Faf du Plessis.

Du Plessis did the heavy lifting in spectacular fashion, with three sixes in the 17th over, but his effort came a tad too late.

Sharjah was hosting its first match of IPL 2020. Compared to the other venues of IPL 2020 -- Abu Dhabi and Dubai -- the Sharjah Cricket Stadium wicket is more flat and the boundaries are short as the willow wielders made the hay while the sun shone at the desert venue.