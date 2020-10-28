IPL 2020: A day of contrasting fortunes for Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada

In Match 47 of the IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (October 27) night, it was a rare off-day for South African quick Rabada, whose streak of successive IPL matches with at least one wicket ended at 25.

That impressive run stretched back to 2017, when he also failed to make a breakthrough in a game against the SRH.

In stark contrast, there was no such misery for Rashid, who was in devastating form under the lights in Dubai as he finished with outstanding figures of 3-7 from his four- over quota.

The Afghanistan tweaker's miserly spell, which derailed the DC run chase, was the best figures in IPL 2020 so far.

His three-wicket haul also took him to 17 for the tournament this year, though that is still six behind purple cap holder Rabada's tally.

After DC skipper Shreyas Iyer inserted SRH in, David Warner (66) and Wriddhiman Saha (87) put on a fine opening partnership worth 107.

Manish Pandey (44 not out) and Kane Williamson (11 not out) helped their team reach 219 for two, meaning DC needed to achieve the second-highest successful chase in IPL history to win.

Suffice to say they came up short, with the dismissal of Shikhar Dhawan for a first-ball duck an ominous sign for DC, who were skittled out for a paltry 131 with an over to spare.

After the 88-run emphatic win, SRH are sixth in IPL 2020 table as they kept their play-off hopes very much alive while DC slipped to third in the standings.

DC next takes on defending champions Mumbai Indians at the same venue in a day-game on Saturday (October 31).

The Warner-led SRH are up against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sharjah International Stadium in the second match of the day.