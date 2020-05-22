IPL 2020: Allan Border says IPL should not be held at the expense of T20 World Cup

However, Allan Border, the former Australia captain, opposed the idea of staging IPL 2020 in place of T20 World Cup. "I am not happy with that, the world game should take precedence over a local competition," Border told abc.net.au.

"I would question that decision to replace it - it's just a money grab, isn't it, that one (IPL)? The World T20 should take precedence, for sure," said Border.

Border said holding IPL 2020 over T20 WC would send a wrong message. "They're pretty close to it now, but I suppose if you're responsible for 80 per cent of global [cricket] income, you're going to have a fair say in what goes on, I get that," Border said.

"But I think the world game can't allow that to happen. The home boards should stop their players going to the IPL, if that's the case. I don't think you can have India superseding what the international game has in place. That would be going down the wrong path," said Border.

On the ICC's recommendation to avoid using saliva to shine the ball, Border said they would have to relax the ball tampering regulations.

"I suppose sweat and saliva are going to be very similar - if you've got the virus, you're going to pass it on, aren't you? Border said.

They will obviously have to relax the rules over polishing the cricket ball with some sort of substance other than sweat or saliva.

"Whether you're allowed to scratch it, or put saliva to shine it on one side, or picking the seam - there's always something going on about the cricket ball, isn't there?

"It will be a challenge to see what the powers-that-be come up with ... the bowlers have got to be able to do something with the cricket ball, not just let the ball go so the batsmen can smash it everywhere. They've got to be able to shine the ball to try and extract some swing, that type of thing," he added.