IPL 2020: Almost the perfect performance: Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond

Boult picked up the Man-of-the-match award for his four-wicket scalp. Boult struck in the first over itself and Bumrah brought the Chennai team to its knees in the second over, as CSK reeled at 3/3. Rahul Chahar also picked up two as the Mumbai bowlers restricted Chennai to 114.

The defending champions chased down the target with 46-balls to spare as Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan ensured Mumbai climbed back to the top of the table.

Following their impressive win, Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond was left surprised with Boult and Bumrah’s 'exceptional’ bowling performance.

Lauding the superb show of the duo, Bond said that the defending champions were lucky to have Boult and Bumrah in their unit. “Almost the perfect performance, you’d say. 4 for 5 off 3 overs. I have never seen that scoreboard in a T20 game.

“It was a combination of Trent and Bumrah wasn’t it tonight,” Bond said on a video posted on the defending champions Twitter handle.

“The quality of bowling particularly in the first 4 overs was exceptional and we’d almost iced the game. After such a short period of time. So lucky to have two world-class opening bowlers in our team and to see them in full flow tonight was extremely exciting,” added MI’s bowling coach.

Before signing off, Bond was full of praise for the Mumbai openers, who saw MI defeat CSK by 10 wickets. “I thought he (Ishan) was exceptional. He’s been hitting the ball exceptionally cleanly in training for the last three weeks and has looked in great touch. He looked in sublime touch.

“That partnership (De Kock and Ishan) for us was as good as it gets. To win, with 13 overs, none down, brilliant performance from those two,” signed off Bond.

The Mumbai Indians will next face the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday (Oct 25).