IPL 2020: Andrew Tye makes his debut for Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah, replaces Tom Curran

The 33-year-old right-arm medium pacer played for Kings XI Punjab in the last two season and played just six matches for the Mohali-based franchise. The pacer picked up only three wickets last year as he suffered an injury.

However, in the previous season, the Aussie picked up 24 wickets and was one of the leading wicket-takers of the tournament. In the 2017 season, when he made his IPL debut for Gujarat Lions, now defunct, Tye picked up 12 wickets, including a hat-trick, in six games.

The pacer replaced England all-rounder Tom Curran in Rajasthan Royals' playing eleven in the match against Delhi. It will be interesting to see how Tye performs on the Sharjah pitch which has been a batting paradise. The experts also predicted a run-fest in this game.

After winning the toss, Smith stressed it was a no brainer for him as batting has been easy at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and that is why he's going to bowl first.

"We are gonna have a bowl. Looks a good surface and we want to chase it down. We are confident about our set-up and we need to get off a better start with the bat. We made two changes. Ankit Rajpoot and Tom Curran out and Andrew Tye and Varun Aaron in," said Smith.